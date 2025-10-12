Broadcast Boards: Mahomes-Goff III Features Impeccable SNF Records
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Unique notes, trends and stats to help play-by-play announcers and color analysts prepare for the Week 6 contest at Arrowhead Stadium between Kansas City (2-3) and Detroit (4-1) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan). Most information courtesy of the National Football League.
When the Chiefs have the ball:
- QB Patrick Mahomes last week completed 29 of 41 atts. (season-high 70.7 pct.) for season-high 318 yards and TD with one INT and 91.3 passer passer rating; also rushed for 60 yards and TD. Aims for third in row with 270-plus pass yards and 90.0-plus passer rating. Has 0 INTs in six of his past seven at home. Is 9-1 in his past 10 starts on Sunday Night Football. Has 299 career TD passes in games, incl. postseason, and can become fastest player ever to reach 300 TD passes, surpassing Aaron Rodgers (147 games).
- RB Kareem Hunt last week had season-high 57 scrimmage yards (49 rush, 8 rec.) and two rush TDs, eighth-career game with two rush TDs. Has rush TD in two of past three.
- RB Isiah Pacheco had season-best 56 scrimmage yards (36 rush, 20 rec.) in Week 5. Had 54 scrimmage yards (31 rec., 23 rush) in last meeting. In his past four games on Sunday Night Football, has 497 scrimmage yards (99.4 per game) and four TDs (two rush, two rec.).
- TE Travis Kelce led team with season-high seven catches for 61 yards and second TD of season last week. Aims for third in row with five-plus catches. Has five-plus catches in seven of his past eight at home. Aims for his third in row vs. Detroit with six-plus catches.
- WR Tyquan Thornton led team with career-high 90 rec. yards in Week 5. Has TD catch in three of past four, and in both home games this season.
- WR Xavier Worthy aims for his fifth in row at home and third in row overall with five-plus catches.
- DE Aidan Hutchinson aims for fifth in row with sack and fourth in row with forced fumble. Can become fourth player since 2000 with sack and forced fumble in four straight games. Is only player in NFL with five sacks and three forced fumbles this season.
- LB Alex Anzalone had tackle for loss and INT last week. Aims for third in row with tackle for loss.
- LB Jack Campbell led team with season-high 11 tackles and had forced fumble in Week 5. Aims for fourth in row with eight-plus tackles and tackle for loss. Has forced fumble in two of past three.
- LB Derrick Barnes had seven tackles and sack last week. Has sack in two of past three.
S Kerby Joseph had 20th-career INT last week, becoming sixth player since 2000 with 20 INTs in first four seasons. Has INT in three of past four.
When the Lions have the ball
- QB Jared Goff completed 19 of 23 atts. (season-high 82.6 pct.) for 258 yards, three TDs and 0 INTs with season-high 153.0 passer rating. Is one of three in NFL (Josh Allen and Drake Maye) with 70.0-plus comp. pct. in four games this season. Has two-plus TD passes in three of past four. Aims for third in row on road with 100.0-plus passer rating. Is 2-0 with six TDs (five pass, one rush) and 0 INTs, with 107.5 passer passer rating, in two career starts vs. K.C. Is 8-1 in his past nine starts on SNF.
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs had 87 scrimmage yards (54 rush, 33 rec.) and first TD catch of season last week. Aims for fifth in row with 85-plus scrimmage yards and TD. Has 352 scrimmage yards (117.3 per game) and five TDs (four rush, one rec.) in three career games on SNF.
- RB David Montgomery rushed for 65 yards and TD last week. Has 55-plus rush yards and rush TD in three of past four. Had rush TD in last meeting. Gibbs and Montgomery have each scored TD in 14 games, tied for most by RB teammates in Super Bowl era.
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown had eight catches for 100 yards in Week 5, his 25th career game with eight-plus catches, tied for second-most ever by player in first five seasons. Aims for fifth in row with seven-plus catches and 70-plus rec. yards. Has TD catch in three of past four. Had six catches for 71 yards in last meeting. Leads NFL with six rec. TDs in 2025.
- TE Sam LaPorta had five catches for season-high 92 yards and first TD of season last week. Has five-plus catches and 60-plus rec. yards in three of his past four on road.
- DT Chris Jones has tackle for loss in three of past four. Had sack and fumble recovery in only career game vs. Detroit (9/29/19). Aims for his third in row on SNF with tackle for loss.
- DE George Karlaftis had half sack and first fumble recovery of season last week. Has at least half a sack in four of five games this season, including in each of past three. Had tackle for loss and pass defensed in last meeting.
- DE Charles Omenihu had season-high two tackles for loss and first sack of season in Week 5.
- LB Nick Bolton led team with 12 tackles and had tackle for loss, pass defensed and third career forced fumble last week. Has 12-plus tackles and pass defensed in two of past three. Had seven tackles in last meeting.
- CB Trent McDuffie tied career high with three passes defensed and had first INT of season last week. Has pass defensed in eight of past nine. Had eight tackles and forced fumble in last meeting.
CB Jaylen Watson had first sack of season in Week 5. Has five-plus tackles in three of his past four at home.
OnSI greatly appreciates your trust in providing the best news and info from Chiefs Kingdom; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us the best way for the Chiefs to affect Jared Goff on Sunday by visiting our Facebook page (here).