How Pacheco Overcame 2 Barriers in Breaking Out Last Week

Arrow of Kansas City Chiefs running back is pointing straight up.

Zak Gilbert

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Before breaking out of an early season hibernation last week at Jacksonville, Isiah Pacheco was battling more than just defensive ends and linebackers. He was fighting human nature.

“We all had talks with him,” offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said Thursday, “just like, ‘Be yourself. Just go play. Don't put pressure on yourself. Go out there, cut it loose. Have fun.’”

isiah pachec
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) points after picking up a first down during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That’s what Pacheco did Monday, and what the Chiefs (2-3) hope he continues when they host Detroit (4-1) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).

“He has an unbelievable personality,” Nagy added. “That's infectious. And I think sometimes when you get in moments where you're just not having the success that you want, you can start to press. That's human nature. So, it's our job as coaches to just say, ‘Hey, man, cut it loose. Go have fun.’ And I think we felt that in that game.”

patrick mahomes, isiah pachec
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands the ball off to Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

They felt a season-best 5.1 yards per carry and 56 scrimmage yards. His 16-yard run midway through the first quarter, key in the team’s initial touchdown drive, was his longest since a 34-yard burst Nov. 29 in a win over the Raiders.

How he did it

“Just detailing my work throughout the weeks here,” Pacheco said Wednesday. “Every week is getting faster and faster. You got guys coming out more hyper, their players. And as you get their best, it’s a championship team here we’re playing every week, we got to come out there rolling. And it starts at practice.”

Practice is also where Pacheco, Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith are continuing to develop chemistry with their offensive line, especially the newer guard and tackle on the left side, Kingsley Suamataia and Josh Simmons.

suamataia, josh simmon
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) at the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“We got a great running-back grew and we have to be great up front,” Suamataia said. “We got to make those holes for them and give them that little space, and boom, they'll be gone. … We got to make those gaps and holes for them so they can get out and free.”

In the pass game

When Pacheco isn’t free in the run game, he’s an important part of other areas, too. Andy Reid specifically mentioned his role in the passing offense.

“I thought he did a good job, not only running but catching the ball, blocking when he was asked to,” Reid said Wednesday. “So, he got a little bit more playtime, which I think is good; kind of get him into the swing of things, and that helped. At the same time, Kareem had a good day.”

isiah pachec
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) has a run called back on a offensive holding penalty during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indeed, Hunt also had his longest run of the season, a 33-yard burst that set up a second-half touchdown. Patrick Mahomes is the team’s leading rusher, but he’s happy to continue to pass that baton to Pacheco and Hunt.

“When we're able to run the ball like that,” Mahomes said Wednesday, “and then being able to play-action and do bootlegs and stuff like that off of the run game, it really just opens up the entire offense. And I thought both those guys, all three of them, ran really hard when they got the ball in their hands.

patrick mahome
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) slids for a down against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun (23) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It's just finding ways to put them in positions to succeed. I thought the offensive line did a great job; you can tell their chemistry, because pass blocking is one thing, but run blocking, it's like chemistry and trading on blocking, you can tell that stuff's building with time and with more and more reps.”

