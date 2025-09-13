Arrowhead Report

Undrafted Rookie Earns Promotion on Eve of Super Bowl Rematch

The Kansas City Chiefs will have 2 undrafted rookies on Sunday's roster.

Zak Gilbert

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; An overall view of Caesars Superdome as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles play during the third quarter in Super Bowl LIX. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; An overall view of Caesars Superdome as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles play during the third quarter in Super Bowl LIX. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs are giving Kevin Knowles his first shot in an NFL game.

Kansas City on Saturday elevated the undrafted rookie from the practice squad to the active roster in advance of Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch with Philadelphia (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan).

A 5-11, 190-pound defensive back out of Florida State, Knowles is expected to make his NFL debut on Sunday, likely on special teams. But don’t be surprised if Steve Spagnuolo also uses him on some coverages from scrimmage.

Kevin Knowle
Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kevin Knowles II (38) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

One of team's hardest final cuts last month

Considered by many a strong candidate for the final roster at the end of preseason, Knowles instead began his rookie campaign on the practice squad late last month. Obviously, the Chiefs haven’t forgotten how well he played, though.

In three preseason games, Knowles posted four tackles on defense but made his mark on special teams. He made two tackles on Kansas City’s cover units, and his biggest special-teams contribution was against Chicago Aug. 22, when he blocked a Cairo Santos extra-point attempt.

Cairo Santo
Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (8) prepares to kick a point after touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On the fourth-quarter block, Knowles shot in from the right side, beat his block and Super Manned toward the kicker’s trajectory, contacting the ball with his right hand.

A key role on another blocked kick

It wasn’t the first time Knowles has been involved in a blocked extra point. In an epic college game in 2022 as a sophomore at Florida State, he teamed up on a game-winning block to beat LSU. Knowles combined with Jared Verse to open a path for Seminoles teammate Shyheim Brown to block the Tigers’ game-tying attempt, preserving an unbelievable 24-23 win for Florida State.

Kevin Knowle
Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) makes a catch against Florida State Seminoles defensive back Kevin Knowles II (3) during the second half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Perhaps Knowles can make a similar play against the Super Bowl champion Eagles on Sunday.

He’ll join linebacker Cooper McDonald as one of two undrafted rookies on the Chiefs roster Sunday. McDonald made the 53-man roster after the final cutdown on Aug. 26.

Like Hollywood Brown, whose nickname comes from his Hollywood, Fla., hometown, Knowles is a product of the same Florida city. While Brown attended Chaminade-Madonna High School, Knowles played at McArthur High School.

At Florida State, Knowles also played on the same defense with Braden Fiske, in addition to Verse.

Last week, the Chiefs elevated defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu from the practice squad. Standard elevations revert back to the practice squad following the game.

Jared Verse
Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

