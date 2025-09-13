Undrafted Rookie Earns Promotion on Eve of Super Bowl Rematch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs are giving Kevin Knowles his first shot in an NFL game.
Kansas City on Saturday elevated the undrafted rookie from the practice squad to the active roster in advance of Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch with Philadelphia (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan).
A 5-11, 190-pound defensive back out of Florida State, Knowles is expected to make his NFL debut on Sunday, likely on special teams. But don’t be surprised if Steve Spagnuolo also uses him on some coverages from scrimmage.
One of team's hardest final cuts last month
Considered by many a strong candidate for the final roster at the end of preseason, Knowles instead began his rookie campaign on the practice squad late last month. Obviously, the Chiefs haven’t forgotten how well he played, though.
In three preseason games, Knowles posted four tackles on defense but made his mark on special teams. He made two tackles on Kansas City’s cover units, and his biggest special-teams contribution was against Chicago Aug. 22, when he blocked a Cairo Santos extra-point attempt.
On the fourth-quarter block, Knowles shot in from the right side, beat his block and Super Manned toward the kicker’s trajectory, contacting the ball with his right hand.
A key role on another blocked kick
It wasn’t the first time Knowles has been involved in a blocked extra point. In an epic college game in 2022 as a sophomore at Florida State, he teamed up on a game-winning block to beat LSU. Knowles combined with Jared Verse to open a path for Seminoles teammate Shyheim Brown to block the Tigers’ game-tying attempt, preserving an unbelievable 24-23 win for Florida State.
Perhaps Knowles can make a similar play against the Super Bowl champion Eagles on Sunday.
He’ll join linebacker Cooper McDonald as one of two undrafted rookies on the Chiefs roster Sunday. McDonald made the 53-man roster after the final cutdown on Aug. 26.
Like Hollywood Brown, whose nickname comes from his Hollywood, Fla., hometown, Knowles is a product of the same Florida city. While Brown attended Chaminade-Madonna High School, Knowles played at McArthur High School.
At Florida State, Knowles also played on the same defense with Braden Fiske, in addition to Verse.
Last week, the Chiefs elevated defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu from the practice squad. Standard elevations revert back to the practice squad following the game.
OnSI is the Internet’s No. 1 option for news from Chiefs Kingdom, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your thoughts on Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch by visiting our Facebook page (here).