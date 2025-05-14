This Chiefs TE is Looking to Stay Healthy in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 NFL Draft class was filled with players who could become instant impacts in their first season. We saw it happen with wide receiver Xavier Worthy, as he was a big part of the offense. But one player that didn't get the chance to shine was tight end Jared Wiley out of Texas Christian.
Wiley was the franchise's fourth-round draft pick, as the front office looked to boost the tight end room. Learning behind both Noah Gray and future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce, Wiley had limited action in the games he did play before an injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.
Playing in seven games and bringing in his first NFL reception for seven yards was just a glimpse into what Wiley can offer to this offensive game plan. While he only had the one reception in one target, Wiley has shown through his collegiate years to be a reliable player that the Chiefs want to develop.
In his final two collegiate years with Texas Christian, Wiley totaled 765 receiving yards in 27 games played. He also scored 12 touchdowns, providing his offense enough to become reliable in high-leverage situations.
Wiley tore his ACL in a practice setting in one of those freak accident-type occurrences. His presence was missed by the entire tight end room, as he has the skills to develop into a plus backup or even a starter one day. A major injury like tearing your ACL is not one to shy away from, but Wiley has been putting in the work.
While the return timetable isn't set in stone for Wiley, head coach Andy Reid provided an update on the young tight end, claiming he is doing well. Wiley being able to run is a strong step in the right direction, but once football comes back into play, the evaluation will likely be adjusted.
Now it's just a waiting game. If all goes well, Wiley could return to Kansas City's offense at some point in the upcoming 2025 NFL campaign. While it's likely the workload would be limited, it would be nice to see Wiley back in the tight end room, looking to improve his game for the future.
