This Unit Will Be Put to the Test Against Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in what could easily be their biggest game of the entire 2025 campaign. The Eagles stood in the way of Kansas City and history last season, defeating them in Super Bowl LIX 40-22, ending their bid at becoming the only NFL franchise to win three straight Super Bowls.
That can't be changed now, the Eagles beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. But what can be changed is the narrative that the Chiefs have for the 2025 campaign. Several have doubted that the Chiefs maintain their dynasty in 2025, and with another defeat at the hands of Philadelphia, that narrative will only be pushed.
The best way the Chiefs can defeat the Eagles is by keeping the game close. We have seen the Chiefs play close games against playoff contenders in the past, but when it comes to the Eagles, if they fall too far behind, the chances of a comeback decrease significantly.
Kansas City has a clear plan to take down the Eagles, but it can't be completed without the offensive line doing their job. The Chiefs' offensive line was a large area of concern going into the offseason, primarily stemming from how badly they performed against the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
The Offensive Line Improvements
The offensive line allowed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to be sacked six times in the Super Bowl, and the Eagles did so without failure. Mahomes is typically evasive, but there was only so much he could do with how the offensive line lacked in protecting him.
Josh Simmons and Jaylon Moore were brought in this offseason to help the cause on the offensive line, as well as the organization has high hopes for second-year player Kingsley Suamataia. Both Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith are still on the line, which only improves their chances.
Player to Watch
One player on the Chiefs' offensive line to watch for Week 2 is Jawaan Taylor. Taylor didn't impress in Week 1 against the Chargers, causing four penalties and earning an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 49.5, and a run blocking grade of 43.5.
Depending on how long Taylor's leash is, Moore could slide into helping the Chiefs protect Mahomes so he can look downfield for some explosive plays.
