Here’s Specifically What Surprised Chiefs About Josh Simmons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jaylon Moore got starting money in free agency. And even after the Chiefs drafted Josh Simmons with the last selection in the first round on April 24, Kansas City still penciled in Moore as the starting left tackle.
Then, Simmons came to training camp with a big eraser.
“All these guys are not playing in the NFL if they're not competitive,” general manager Brett Veach said Thursday. “But he's got a different level of competes that, I don't know, maybe you can probably quantify surprising us to some degree.”
That level of competes showed up from the first whistle this summer. Simmons even got in a fight with fellow rookie Ashton Gillotte. But where his elite competitiveness really showed up, Veach mentioned, were his one-on-one sets against pass-rushers.
“There would be multiple days where the guy got him,” Veach remembered, “and he was like, ‘Let's go again. Let's go again.’ Sometimes those rookies, whether it be stepping back up after something didn't go right, or hopping in the front of line for everything, he's one of those guys.”
Attacking rehab
The Chiefs believe that’s one reason Simmons is preparing to start his first official NFL game Sept. 5 in Brazil, rather than working his way back from season-ending surgery on his patellar tendon. He attacked his rehab – exceeding the expectations of the team’s medical staff -- with the same tenacity he uses to attack edge rushers.
Interestingly, the Chiefs see that tenacity helping his neighbor on the offensive line, new left guard Kingsley Suamataia. Andy Reid said they have a complementary relationship.
“Yeah, I just think the more he's able to play next to Josh,” head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday, referring to Suamataia, “I think is important. There's got to be communication there. And so, Josh is new, Kingsley knows all the stuff; it’s just making sure that his partner, his sidekick’s got it.
“That spot, you gotta be able to listen a little bit and at the same time be able to make your own calls. But I thought he did good. I think the more reps he gets in there, the better.”
And once Suamataia, Creed Humphrey and Simmons align their communication, Veach expects Simmons to fall into a pattern of stellar protection with occasional mistakes – under an umbrella of relentless competitiveness.
“Look good, look good, you get beat. All right, let's do it again. … But I think that there's a level of just nastiness and competes that I think not all players have. It was great to see that there was that confidence, and you need that.
“The one thing that surprised us the most is just his nastiness and willingness to put a bad play behind, and I think that's been a little Achilles’ heel for us with some of the guys that we've had there. Just pushing through that, putting that bad play behind. Let's go. On to the next play, not gonna live in the past.”
New from Chiefs Kingdom is available and free 24/7 with OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us what you think about Josh Simmons by visiting our Facebook page (here).