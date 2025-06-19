Chiefs' Watson Ecstatic With Secondary's Depth
The Kansas City Chiefs knew that they needed to add to the roster this offseason if there were any chances of returning to the promised land in 2025. Seeing the rest of the AFC West increase their forces, the Chiefs made sure they didn't fall behind, adding several players on both sides of the ball.
Of those additions, the Chiefs added to the defensive depth through both pro free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs have built their dynasty with players who have been homegrown, as they look to continue that process.
One of the more underrated pickups this offseason was veteran cornerback Kristian Fulton. Fulton is coming off his best season in the NFL as he jumps ship from the Los Angeles Chargers to Kansas City. The addition of Fulton to the room has only been beneficial, as discussed by Chiefs' Jaylen Watson.
Watson spoke to the media on Wednesday following their mandatory minicamp practice to break down how he feels about the depth added to the secondary this offseason. Keep in mind, Watson enters a contract year himself, so the competition is going to be at large for the remainder of the offseason.
"Very physical, smart player," Watson said of Fulton. "Has great energy. The whole room loves him. Should be healthy competition. I've been doing this for four years now, so that's nothing new, but it should be fun."
"Playing in the secondary, you need that depth, just so if anyone gets hurt or anything, you can have someone come in and step up and play the role correctly, and there's no drop-off. Nohl as well, Nohl's looking great. He's a great corner. And then we still have Josh (Williams). So, it's great depth."
Watson, while he was injured for the majority of 2024, returned for six games of the regular season and put on the best show that he could. Through those games, the veteran cornerback collected 32 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, six passes defended, and 1.5 stuffs.
Six passes defended and 1.5 stuffs have been the 411 for Watson, and seeing that he did that in six games, it's encouraging to know what he's capable for a full year. As Watson told the media, he's ready to get back on the field and stay as healthy as he can to help the franchise.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.