How Chiefs’ Defense Rallied Behind Star Performance vs. Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chris Jones has never known an NFL season without a division title.

Until now.

The All-Pro defensive tackle came into the league as the Chiefs’ second-round selection in the 2016 draft, the year Kansas City began its nine-year streak of AFC West titles. That nine-year string, the second-longest stretch of division crowns in NFL history, crashed like a truck filled with Tiffany lamps.

A 20-10 loss to Houston, combined with Denver’s victory at Las Vegas earlier in the day, mathematically eliminated Kansas City from division contention for the first time since 2015.

Watch Jones discuss below

“We still got an opportunity,” Jones said after the game, “even though it's a slim opportunity. Still got an opportunity, and we got to finish strong. No matter what, we got to finish strong to put ourselves in a position to be able to get in the playoffs, if that opportunity presents itself.”

Jones took an opportunity on Sunday to register one of his best career games.

Chris Jones posted a season-high 7 pressures on 28 pass-rush snaps vs the Texans, including 6 delivered in under 2.5 seconds.



He tied the most quick pressures by any DT this season and recorded his best single-game mark since 2019, averaging 2.20 seconds. — Price Carter (@priceacarter) December 8, 2025

Led by Jones, the Chiefs stormed out of halftime on Sunday night and stifled the Texans. Down 10-0, Kansas City’s counter punch was holding Houston to four consecutive three-and-outs.

The Texans punted on five straight possessions, and went without a first down from 7:07 in the second quarter to 13:35 in the fourth. And even on that play, the Chiefs’ defense ensured Houston paid a toll.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Jaylen Watson delivers crushing hit

Two plays after a Patrick Mahomes interception, George Karlaftis attacked C.J. Stroud off the edge for an 11-yard sack. On the next snap, Stroud showed serious moxy to stand in the pocket long enough for Jayden Higgins to catch that elusive first down. But that was it.

On third-and-2, Jaylen Watson absolutely crushed rookie Jaylin Noel on an end-around, a textbook form tackle. Watson’s play forced another punt.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Stroud was 0-for-8 during the third quarter and Houston mustered negative-2 yards in the period. Disappointingly, it wasn’t enough. The Texans’ top-ranked defense held the Chiefs in check much of the night.

But as he has since the team’s Week 10 bye, Jones was their catalyst. He lit the flame out of the locker room.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“I think we were able to see what they were doing,” Jones said Sunday night, “make some adjustments as a defense and get after it.”

And Jones continued to keep the flame aglow after the loss.

“For us, the door is still open,” he said. “It might be a 10-percent chance, might be a 5-percent chance. But long as we got an opportunity and a chance that we still kind of control, and finish strong, let the cards fall where they fall.”

Chiefs Kingdom, why get locked out in the cold? Keep that browser here and take a moment to register for a FREE newsletter. Get all the latest in-depth info each morning. SIGN UP HERE NOW.