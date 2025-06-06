The Most Underrated Kansas City Chiefs Offseason Addition
The Kansas City Chiefs added several pieces to their roster puzzle this offseason, looking to combat their Super Bowl defeat. The front office added players on both sides of the football and had the same approach for the 2025 NFL Draft, which, on paper, they've looked to succeed at as well.
However, one free agent addition is coming off the best season of his career. The Chiefs poached cornerback Kristian Fulton from their division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, agreeing to a two-year deal worth $20 million and $15 million guaranteed.
The cornerback position was an area of need this offseason for Kansas City, and while they did add Nohl Williams through the NFL Draft, the addition of Fulton makes the Chiefs' offseason additions look that much better.
Coming off a year where he played in a career high 15 games, Fulton totaled 51 total tackles, 39 solo tackles, and had seven passes defended. Earning an overall PFF grade of 71.1, the Chiefs are hoping that bringing in Fulton will make the Chargers look silly for letting him go.
Fulton's veteran experience, while still having room to grow, is exactly what Kansas City needed going into the 2025 campaign. Chiefs' defensive backs coach Dave Merritt had a ton of positive things to say about the free agent addition of Fulton.
"I liked him when he came out of LSU," Merritt said on Wednesday. "I look back even on my notes and he was just a guy that would compete. Having the chance to land Kristian here, I think his competitiveness is going to be one that will help us out."
Coach Merritt made a good point in the fact that the Chiefs didn't have the most money to spend this offseason, but did so in a way that would benefit the foreseeable future of the franchise. The Chiefs were in a retooling stage, and Fulton's addition screams retool.
The Chiefs will have Fulton for the next two seasons, assuming he can carry the success he had last season with the Chargers into Kansas City. It also allows Williams to pick the brain of another veteran who has learned the ways of playing and thriving in the National Football League.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.