Developing: Chiefs Starter Added to Injury Report 5 Hours Before Kickoff
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Little more than five hours before kickoff in their interconference showdown with Detroit, the Kansas City Chiefs have added Josh Simmons to the injury report. He’s questionable for personal reasons.
No other information was available.
If the starting left tackle can’t go on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), when the Chiefs (2-3) face the Lions (4-1), Jaylon Moore is expected to make his starting debut in a Kansas City uniform.
Moore is a Detroit native
A 6-4, 311-pound veteran out of Western Michigan, Moore joined the Chiefs as an unrestricted free agent six weeks before they drafted Simmons. Kansas City gave Moore starter’s money, too, a two-year, $30 million deal to launch a potential plan to shore up the left-tackle issues that plagued the Chiefs from start to finish last season.
But Simmons grabbed the starting role with a bulldog grip from the start of training camp. So far this year, he’s allowed only one sack in 314 pass-block snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. The Chiefs still worked Moore at both tackle roles and some snaps at guard throughout the preseason.
A Detroit native and product of the city’s Consortium College Prep, Moore could start against his hometown team. He played high school and college ball in Michigan until the San Francisco 49ers selected him in the fifth round (155th overall) of the 2021 draft.
Moore started only 12 games over his first four NFL seasons with the 49ers, backing up perennial All-Pro Trent Williams. The Chiefs saw enough good things on tape last season, when he started a career-high five games, to go after him in free agency this offseason.
Simmons was a late addition last week, too
Simmons has started all five games at left tackle this season, a quiet strength on the offensive line this season as a rookie. He also was a last-minute addition to the injury report last week, added to the injury report as questionable just 20 minutes before kickoff after developing illness symptoms following pregame warmups.
Simmons still started against the Jaguars and played the full game, then practiced in full all this past week.
If Simmons can’t go, both the Kansas City and Detroit starting left tackles will be out of the game. The Lions announced Saturday that both No. 1 left tackle Taylor Decker and his backup, Giovanni Manu, would miss Sunday night’s game. Detroit is expected to start veteran Dan Skipper.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI is grateful for your trust in delivering the best news and info; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Join the conversation on the late Josh Simmons development by visiting our Facebook page (here).