Sleeper Draft Pick for Chiefs on Defensive Line
The Kansas City Chiefs will have to figure out the defensive line for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. Other than star defensive tackle Chris Jones, the Chiefs do not have someone who can consistently get after the quarterback as well as get pressure from any spot on the defensive line.
That is why defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has to keep sending the house to get the quarterback on the ground.
Spaguolo does not want to have to keep doing that next season. One way the defense can be great, like in 2025 after losing key pieces in free agency, is by getting to the quarterback with just their front four. Last like they have seen teams from their division get after star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
This draft is one place the Chiefs will be looking for pass rushers at.
"Steve Spagnuolo, the longtime defensive coordinator, loves tall, strong, versatile defensive linemen. The Chiefs have players that fit that description in Chris Jones, George Karlaftis, Charles Omenihu, Jerry Tillery and Janarius Robinson. But only Jones and Karlaftis are on the team’s salary-cap sheet for 2026. The Chiefs should prioritize adding youth and dynamic athleticism to their pass rush this year," said Nate Taylor of The Athletic.
This draft runs deep when it comes to the defensive line positions. There is going to be talent that will drop to the middle and late rounds that should have gone much higher because of bad drafting teams as well.
One sleeper pick for the Chiefs that they should select is edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein out of Boise State. He has a lot of talent and should be going much higher than many are saying he is going to go. His game will translate well at the NFL level.
"Bulky 4-3 defensive end with a strong motor and impressive production, but a lack of NFL-ready instincts. Hassanein hasn’t played as much football as other prospects, so he’s still in the process of learning technique and developing play recognition," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He comes off the ball with a narrow base but will deliver a good initial pop. The rush production is less a function of skilled play and more a function of play extension and secondary effort. He’s tough but limited and misses a lot of tackles."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.