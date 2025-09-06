4 Rapid-Reaction Observations to Chiefs’ loss to Chargers
This wasn’t the way the Chiefs wanted to start their season. Kansas City opened 0-1 for only the second time in the last 11 seasons (2015-25). The only other season the Chiefs lost their Week 1 game, a 21-20 setback against the Lions in 2023, Kansas City went on to win the Super Bowl.
Here are four takeaways from the Chiefs’ 27-21 loss in São Paulo, Brazil.
Worthy loss was significant
Xavier Worthy left on just the third play of the season, colliding with Travis Kelce on a double-crosser. Worthy, who no question was all over the game plan with Rashee Rice (suspension) and Jalen Royals (knee) sidelined. Worthy walked off the field to the locker room with a towel over his head. The Chiefs quickly ruled him out with a shoulder injury.
Credit Chargers for putting game away in third quarter
The Chiefs were in the game for the first time after Patrick Mahomes scored on an 11-yard run midway through the third quarter. But that’s when the ultimately Chargers put the game away. Justin Herbert’s next two drives were both touchdown marches, 12 plays, 74 yards and 7:33 off the clock, and 11 plays, 74 yards and 7:02 off the clock. Their final drive ended when Herbert took off on a 19-yard scramble to ice the game just before the two-minute warning.
Los Angeles defensive tackle remaining in game was pivotal
The Chiefs came out in a Wing-T formation on third-and-1 midway through the third quarter, handing off to Kareem Hunt for 2 yards. But Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart got tangled with Travis Kelce and slapped the tight end across his facemask. According to rules analyst Terry McAulay, Tart was only flagged for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct and not ejected for throwing a punch simply because he hit Kelce with an open hand and not a closed fist.
After the incident, Tart deflected Mahomes’ pass on the first play of the fourth quarter, but his critical contribution was at the end of that drive. After Mahomes hit Kelce on a 37-yard touchdown to cut the Chargers’ lead to 20-18, Tart swatted away the quarterback’s two-point-conversion pass to Noah Gray, preserving the Los Angeles lead.
Chargers dominated on third down
Kansas City didn’t convert a third down in the first half, going 0 for 7. The Chiefs were able to convert at a better clip as they fought back in the second half but by then it was too late. And, on defense, the Chiefs allowed too many critical third-down conversions – the biggest of which was Herbert’s 19-yard scramble to put the game away.
Your best source for Chiefs Kingdom news is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, share your thoughts on Friday’s game by visiting our Facebook page (here).