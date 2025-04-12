Will Losing Joe Thuney Cost the Chiefs the AFC West?
The Kansas City Chiefs' biggest struggle in the 2024 season was the offensive line. The line was not able to provide the protection that the offense needed and that quarterback Patrick Mahomes needed. Mahomes was sacked the most in his career last season. The Chiefs are looking to upgrade the offensive line heading into the 2025 NFL Season.
The Chiefs had problems at the offensive tackle positions, as they had to change up their tackle spots multiple times last season. To end their campaign, they had to throw their former guard Joe Thuney at the left tackle. That is something a team never wants to do.
Losing Thuney this offseason was one of the most shocking moves in the league. No one saw that coming, especially with all the struggles that the team faced on that side of the line last season. Thuney was the Chiefs' best offensive lineman, not only last season but since he became a member of the Chiefs organization.
The Chiefs did not see a way that they could give Thuney another contract, and they wanted to save some money and look to go in a young direction. The Chiefs found a trade partner in the Chicago Bears. The Chiefs did not hesitate to make the move, and now that they lost their best offensive lineman, they still have spots to fill on the line.
With this big loss to the Chiefs, will it cost them the AFC West? The Chiefs' offensive line is not set yet for the 2025 season, and if it plays anyway, as it did in 2024, they will be in a lot of trouble.
The AFC West division has gotten better just last season and will be even better in 2025. The division also has some of the top pass rushers in the league and the Chiefs have already seen what trouble they gave them last year.
Losing Thuney could come back to bite the Chiefs because if they do not get the right protection for Patrick Mahome next season, he can have another record broken and not the one he would like of being sacked the most in his career in 2025. The Chiefs will have to address the rest of their offensive line issues in the 2025 NFL Draft.
