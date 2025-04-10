2025 NFL Draft: PFF Best Day 2 Pick For Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs want to have another good draft class in the 2025 NFL Draft. Over the last few seasons, the Chiefs have been to find talent in all different rounds of the draft.
The Chiefs will need a strong class because there are areas on both sides of the ball that they need to address and fill to have another successful season in 2025.
One area the Chiefs will have to address is the offensive line. That was the team's biggest weakness last season, and if they do not get that fixed and in order, it is going to be another long season for the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
In the draft, there are going to be a lot of great, talented offensive linemen. That is one position in this draft that runs deep. The Chiefs will just have to figure out which offensive linemen best fit their team and best work with the offense they run.
PFF recently came out with their best day-two choices for each team, and for the Chiefs, they had them taking guard Tate Ratledge out of the University of Georgia with one of their day-two picks.
"Joe Thuney‘s trade to Chicago has created a more pressing need on Kansas City's offensive line. The current expectation is that the Chiefs will slide 2024 second-round pick Kingsley Suamataiainside, but given his poor showing at the spot in Week 18 (30.8 PFF pass-blocking grade), it’s unlikely he will be the long-term answer. Ratledge’s solid pass-blocking technique will allow him to compete for the spot in camp," said Mason Cameron.
Ratledge is a good pick up for the Chiefs if they select him in the draft. He has a lot of upside and plays the game very physical. A good pass blocker and run blocker.
"A three-year starting right guard with a relatively safe floor, Ratledge plays with a dirt-dog mentality. His pad level is too high, but he mauls his way into early advantages in the run game. He has strong hands and uses them effectively to control and sustain his block," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He’s an average athlete with adequate foot quickness and technique to get the job done. Ratledge lacks length and will reach when punching, opening him to quick counters. He sees and handles twists with above-average success and has enough anchor and redirect power to protect his pocket. Ratledge’s mentality and toughness should help him become a solid starter fairly quickly."
