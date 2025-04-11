Chiefs Trade 2nd-Round Pick to 49ers in Mock Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs have never been shy to make draft trades. We have seen over the years for the Chiefs that if they want a certain player and they have to make a trade, they will. We also have seen the Chiefs benefit from bad drafting teams, and if they can move down and they know they can still get the player on their radar, they have that down as well.
General manager Brett Veach has done a good job in making those trades at the right time to make them. Veach has also been successful in finding the Chiefs the right players to bring in and help the franchise be successful over the years.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs will need a good class because of all the areas they still need to fill. They also lost a lot of key players in free agency. Veach will make sure the Chiefs have the best chance of doing that in the draft.
In one recent mock draft, the Chiefs are trading their second round pick to the 49ers to add more draft capital in the later rounds of the draft.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports has the Chiefs trading their No. 63 pick to the 49ers. In return, the Chiefs will receive the No. 75 pick and No. 138 pick.
With the 75th overall pick, Trapasso has the Chiefs taking offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. out of LSU.
The Chiefs get another offensive tackle that they need and a good one in the third round. Jones can come in and compete for a starting spot and fill the need on the offensive line, which they struggled with all of last season.
"Three-year starting right tackle with broad shoulders and long arms. Jones gets to lateral landmarks on reach blocks, is fluid getting into space and can erase rushers looking to flatten and corner at the edge," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"His consistency as a run blocker is impacted by a lack of hand-readiness and balance issues that see him on the ground too often. In pass protection, he struggles to gain ground quickly enough, causing him to open and race to the edge. Skilled rushers are sure to attack his pass-setting inconsistencies with success unless coaching can correct the issue."
