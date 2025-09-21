Cold Takes: Buffalo Radio Host Gets Surprise After Dissing Chiefs
Some streaming the Prime Video production of Thursday night’s Bills-Dolphins game might’ve thought Tua Tagovailoa’s late interception was the most dramatic part of Buffalo’s 31-21 victory over an AFC East rival.
Actually, the most dramatic turn of events was in the second half when Al Michaels read a promo. Michaels told the world that the Bills would be the featured team in this year’s version of Holiday Touchdown. And the fact that Buffalo will serve as this year’s Hallmark flagship NFL city in A Bills Love Story likely wasn’t the best of news for Buffalo radio host Sarah Stockford.
The take
Rewind three months to early June, when Stockford had this to say about the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Patrick Mahomes is the most overrated quarterback in the league,” she said on Sarah’s Take of the Week, a feature on sports radio station 100.9 The Mitt. “I'm completely out on him. I'm completely out on the Chiefs. Once they made a Hallmark movie, I was like, ‘Forget it.’ I don't like him. I think Josh Allen's a better quarterback. He's 6-5. He can play in cold weather, and I'm just completely out on Patrick Mahomes.
“I think he's the influencer of the NFL. I feel like people just like overhype him up and then that's why they win so many games.”
Well, this year the Bills (3-0) are the ones winning so many games. The Chiefs (0-2) enter the weekend in search of their first win. And to smash salt in the wound, Allen is likely to make a cameo in Silverman’s least-favorite Christmas series.
This year's movie
This year’s movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story, is a partnership between Hallmark Media, the NFL and Skydance Sports. This year marks the Hallmark Channel’s 16th annual Countdown to Christmas. Safety Damar Hamlin helped make the announcement.
The Buffalo area will serve as the exclusive filming location, including the NFL’s fourth-oldest venue, Highmark Stadium (1973). The AFC’s only older stadium is, ironically, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (1972). Buffalo will open a brand-new facility, also named Highmark Stadium, across the parking lot in 2026, while Kansas City has yet to decide its stadium future.
“The incredible success of last year’s partnership with the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs far exceeded our expectations,” said Darren Abbott, Hallmark’s chiefs brand officer, in a statement. “We are thrilled to team up with the Bills this year for a new holiday movie filled with heart, family and the classic Hallmark storytelling that our fans know and love, all set against the special community the Bills franchise has nurtured throughout its storied history.”
Bills Mafia on the Hallmark platform
“We were honored to be approached by Skydance Sports to participate in this amazing project that will showcase two powerful brands – Hallmark and the Buffalo Bills,” said Bills chiefs operating officer Pete Guelli. “This is just another example of how the Bills brand and our amazing fan base continues to grow across the sports and entertainment landscape. This is an incredible opportunity to feature Western New York and Bills Mafia on the Hallmark platform. It is a privilege to be part of this project, and we hope this film will be a hit during the holiday season!”
The Bills will host the Chiefs in Week 9. Whether they meet again in the playoffs is to be determined.
