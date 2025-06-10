Buffalo Radio Host Has Choice Words for Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes isn’t exactly popular in Western New York. And even if he wins all 17 games this year, he’s not likely to get the MVP vote of Sarah Stockford.
Stockford went on Buffalo sports radio station 100.9 The Mitt with Sarah’s Take of the Week last week and raised a few eyebrows in the Midwest.
“Patrick Mahomes is the most overrated quarterback in the league,” she said. “I'm completely out on him. I'm completely out on the Chiefs. Once they made a Hallmark movie, I was like, ‘Forget it.’ I don't like him. I think Josh Allen's a better quarterback. He's 6-5. He can play in cold weather, and I'm just completely out on Patrick Mahomes.
“I think he's the influencer of the NFL. I feel like people just like overhype him up and then that's why they win so many games.”
While we’re not exactly sure how hype leads to wins, Mahomes is in fact three inches shorter than Allen. However, for the record and contrary to popular belief, Mahomes did not appear in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story (although a feline made a cameo as Catrick Mahomes, dressed to resemble the three-time Super Bowl MVP before the quarterback unveiled his dapper 2025 haircut).
And as far as wins, Mahomes has won more games (105, including postseason) than any NFL quarterback since he and Josh Allen became full-time starters in 2018. Allen is second on that list with 83. They’ve also more than proved themselves in challenging weather conditions.
Since 2018, including postseason, Mahomes has a 102.8 passer rating while Allen has compiled a 94.4 mark. The Chiefs have allowed more quarterback sacks, however. Mahomes has 228 and Allen has 217.
The reigning NFL MVP, Allen holds a significant edge in the regular-season series, having taken four of five meetings and four in a row against the Chiefs. Mahomes, though, is 4-0 against Allen in the postseason, including a 27-24 victory at Highmark Stadium in the 2023 divisional playoffs.
Mahomes and Allen are set for another November collision in Buffalo, this time in Week 9, Nov. 2. Last season in Week 11, Allen and the Bills snapped the Chiefs’ 15-game winning streak dating back to, well, Christmas Day 2023.
The Chiefs, incidentally, are scheduled to play on Christmas for a third straight year. However, once the holidays roll around this season, don’t expect them to get a lot of love from their friends in Buffalo.
