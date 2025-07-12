Trey Smith Shares 1st Impression of Chiefs Rookie Josh Simmons
The Chargers officially began preparations for their season opener against the Chiefs when rookies reported for training camp Saturday. And when Patrick Mahomes reports to that first huddle at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo on Sept. 5, he could be looking at two combined career starts on the left side of his offensive line.
But if Kingsley Suamataia successfully transitions to left guard after starting his first two games at left tackle in 2024, and rookie Josh Simmons takes over that role in 2025, Trey Smith will be there with them. A rock for the Chiefs, the Pro Bowler started every game last year while they endured a 20-game turnstile nightmare on the other side of Creed Humphrey.
Smith also heard Jason Kelce compare Simmons to 11-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams earlier this month, and acknowledges the rookie is facing a lot of pressure. But Simmons has the fortitude to handle it.
“Yeah, for sure,” Smith said on Thursday’s edition of Up and Adams With Kay Adams. “I love Josh. I love his mentality and demeanor coming into it. I could tell he's very talented, in terms of his lower body, the capabilities that he has in terms of the movement, and he's a hard worker.
“Like I said, I love him already. Our guys, we're going to take him under our wings and help him on any aspect that he needs in his game, and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”
Smith and Humphrey were in Simmons’ cleats not too long ago. When the Chiefs drafted those pillars in 2021, they on-ramped into the NFL and got their questions answered by veterans like Joe Thuney and Orlando Brown. Simmons is getting the same treatment, Smith said.
“Just how the league works, the same questions I had, Creed and I had, coming in together,” Smith explained. “And just learning and navigating what it's like when you step into the NFL.
“Obviously, he's won a national championship, but you go to a team that just went to three consecutive Super Bowls, you know, that championship culture, what the standard is and how he can be the best version of himself. He’s just ready to learn.”
Head coach Andy Reid left minicamp, declaring Simmons ready to go following patellar tendon surgery that cut short his Ohio State career. That’s a big boost in the rookie’s quest to begin the season as the starter at left tackle.
But Kansas City’s approach to protecting its most valuable asset, Mahomes, had a clear strategy this offseason. The Chiefs also paid starting left-tackle money (two years, $30 million) to free agent Jaylon Moore, who backed up Williams over the last four seasons in San Francisco.
And while Moore has a small sample size, just 12 NFL starts, he’s certainly capable of serving as a bridge until Simmons is ready.
