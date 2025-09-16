Snap Counts, Notable PFF Grades From Chiefs' Week 2 Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs had a more competitive game against the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl LIX rematch from Week 2 of the 2025 campaign, but the result didn't change. The Chiefs dropped their Week 2 affair 20-17, pushing them to an 0-2 start for the first time since 2014.
The Chiefs' defense did its best to keep the game competitive for the offense, but the offense has not started the season strongly enough to secure a win. Now that the game is over, here's a breakdown of how Pro Football Focus graded the Chiefs' overall performance.
Offensive Snap Counts (60 Overall)
• C Creed Humphrey: 60
• RT Jawaan Taylor: 60
• LG Kingsley Suamataia: 60
• QB Patrick Mahomes: 60
• RG Trey Smith: 60
• LT Josh Simmons: 56
• TE Travis Kelce: 46
• WR Hollywood Brown: 45
• WR Tyquan Thornton: 45
• WR Juju Smith-Schuster: 42
• TE Noah Gray: 39
• RB Isiah Pacheco: 35
• RB Kareem Hunt: 24
• WR Jason Brownlee: 8
• TE Robert Tonyan: 8
• RB Brashard Smith: 5
• T Jaylon Moore: 4-
• WR Nikko Remigio: 2
• G Mike Calideno: 1
The Chiefs have found it best to keep their starting offensive line in when protecting Patrick Mahomes, as Mahomes has been having to do double duty as a quarterback and running back thus far this season. They've also shown consistency in Kelce's workload from Week 1 to Week 2.
As the season continues, as quickly as Week 3, Chiefs Kingdom should begin to see utilization on offense spread out even more. The return of Xavier Worthy come Week 3 against the New York Giants will be a positive sign for the workload.
Top 5 PFF Grades on Offense (min. 20 snaps)
1. QB Patrick Mahomes (70.1)
2. LT Josh Simmons (69.3)
3. RG Trey Smith (67.9)
4. WR Tyquan Thornton (66.9)
5. C Creed Humphrey (66.6)
One standout from the Top 5 is that rookie offensive lineman Josh Simmons is the top offensive lineman for the Week, which should only encourage Chiefs Kingdom.
Defensive Snap Counts (60 Overall)
• S Bryan Cook: 60
• S Chamarri Conner: 60
• LB Nick Bolton: 60
• CB Trent McDuffie: 60
• CB Jaylen Watson: 59
• ED George Karlaftis: 54
• LB Drue Tranquill: 53
• DI Chris Jones: 51
• ED Charles Omenihu: 41
• LB Leo Chenal 38
• ED Ashton Gillotte: 28
• DI Derrick Nnadi: 28
• S Jaden Hicks: 28
• DI Omarr Norman-Lott: 16
• DI Jerry Tillery: 10
• CB Nohl Williams: 8
• ED Mike Danna 3
• CB Kristian Fulton: 2
• CB Christian Roland-Wallace: 1
Top 5 PFF Grades on Defense (min. 20 snaps)
1. CB Jaylen Watson — 84.7
2. S Chamarri Connor — 81.2
3. S Bryan Cook — 79.5
4. LB Drue Tranquill — 70.6
5. LB Leo Chenal — 69.8
