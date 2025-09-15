Top 3 Chiefs Performers From Loss to Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs are officially off to their worst start under the Patrick Mahomes era. Dropping Week 2's Super Bowl LIX rematch to the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium wasn't on their bucket list, but it's the unfortunate reality they live with going into Week 3 against the New York Giants.
Kansas City played a much tighter contested game against the reigning Super Bowl champions in the rematch, this time losing by the final of 20-17. In the defeat, several Chiefs looked good, and others still have been slow out of the gates. Here are the top three performers for the Chiefs' Week 2 battle.
3. Nikko Remigio
Let's start with the Chiefs' utility man, Nikko Remigio. Remigio's role for the Chiefs easily revolves around being their top punt return or kickoff return option. Carrying his success from the preseason into the first two weeks of the campaign has shown how lucky the Chiefs are to have Remigio on their special teams squad.
Against the Eagles, Remigio had two punt return chances go for 42 yards, two kick return chances go for 43 yards, and brought in a 21-yard reception on his only target on the receiving side of the ball. In Remigio's single reception, he had the fourth-most receiving yards on the team for Week 2, while being an asset in returns.
2. Tyquan Thornton
While tight end Travis Kelce had more receptions than Tyquan Thornton, Thornton made the most with his two receptions when targeted. Thornton's role was to use his speed to find a way to be open downfield to make an explosive play happen. His late fourth-quarter touchdown catch gave the Chiefs Kingdom some hope before the game was officially over.
Thornton continues to prove himself as a reliable option, and once Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice return, this offense should be a tad more explosive. For what the wide receiving room has been able to achieve through two games, Thornton has done the best he can.
1. Patrick Mahomes
This should be very obvious. Patrick Mahomes may not have thrown for 200 passing yards, but he kept the team within striking distance on multiple occasions. In the game, Mahomes collected 187 passing yards in 16 completions, had a passing and rushing touchdown and threw one interception.
Mahomes also led the Chiefs' ground game for the second week in a row, collecting 66 rushing yards and scoring a touchdown on a 22-yard scramble.
