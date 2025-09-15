The Concern Made Apparent for the Chiefs Following Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs are now 0-2 to start the season for the first time since the 2014 campaign. The Chiefs dropped their season opener to the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LIX rematch, only this time the game was closer for Kansas City. Arguably, Week 2 had moments the Chiefs could have won the game.
Through the first two weeks of the season, it's not time to panic, but it is time to start looking at the finer details of areas that aren't succeeding for the Chiefs. Through the first two games, one blaring area of concern is the lack of running back presence for Kansas City.
The Chiefs have been led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes in rushing yards for both games against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles. The running back room possesses Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Brashard Smith and Elijah Mitchell.
The first game makes sense as to why the running backs weren't used as often, given the Chiefs trailed the Chargers the entire time in Week 1. But against the Eagles, there were several times when the running back could have been used, yet Mahomes had open lanes to run more often than the running backs did.
Breaking Down Pacheco
Pacheco has yet to have an explosive game for Kansas City this season, and hasn't had an explosive presence since Week 2 of the 2024 campaign against the Cincinnati Bengals. Granted, Pacheco was injured last season, but even when provided opportunities for carries, he hasn't looked terrific.
Through the first two games of the 2025 campaign, Pacheco has had 15 carries go for 47 rushing yards. His longest rush was 10 yards against the Chargers, and in those games, he has averaged 3.1 yards per carry.
Possible Veteran to Lean On
While Pacheco was out last season, veteran Kareem Hunt continued to show why he has been a top running back in the history of the Chiefs franchise. Hunt's carries this season have been limited, but he has had more success than Pacheco. Both of whom are in contract seasons, as well.
In 13 carries this season, Hunt has collected 47 rushing yards, the same amount as Pacheco. The running back room needs to step up as a whole before it is too late for Kansas City.
