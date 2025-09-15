Arrowhead Report

The Concern Made Apparent for the Chiefs Following Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs' first concern is how they're going to get out of a 0-2 hole to start the season, but this is a concern that has to get addressed sooner rather than later.

Dominic Minchella

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid arrives prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid arrives prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs are now 0-2 to start the season for the first time since the 2014 campaign. The Chiefs dropped their season opener to the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LIX rematch, only this time the game was closer for Kansas City. Arguably, Week 2 had moments the Chiefs could have won the game.

Through the first two weeks of the season, it's not time to panic, but it is time to start looking at the finer details of areas that aren't succeeding for the Chiefs. Through the first two games, one blaring area of concern is the lack of running back presence for Kansas City.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores a touchdown defended by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) and cornerback Jakorian Bennett (23) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have been led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes in rushing yards for both games against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles. The running back room possesses Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Brashard Smith and Elijah Mitchell.

The first game makes sense as to why the running backs weren't used as often, given the Chiefs trailed the Chargers the entire time in Week 1. But against the Eagles, there were several times when the running back could have been used, yet Mahomes had open lanes to run more often than the running backs did.

Breaking Down Pacheco

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands the ball to running back Isiah Pacheco (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Pacheco has yet to have an explosive game for Kansas City this season, and hasn't had an explosive presence since Week 2 of the 2024 campaign against the Cincinnati Bengals. Granted, Pacheco was injured last season, but even when provided opportunities for carries, he hasn't looked terrific.

Through the first two games of the 2025 campaign, Pacheco has had 15 carries go for 47 rushing yards. His longest rush was 10 yards against the Chargers, and in those games, he has averaged 3.1 yards per carry.

Possible Veteran to Lean On

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) is tackled by the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

While Pacheco was out last season, veteran Kareem Hunt continued to show why he has been a top running back in the history of the Chiefs franchise. Hunt's carries this season have been limited, but he has had more success than Pacheco. Both of whom are in contract seasons, as well.

In 13 carries this season, Hunt has collected 47 rushing yards, the same amount as Pacheco. The running back room needs to step up as a whole before it is too late for Kansas City.

The best news from Chiefs Kingdom is always free and available 24/7 with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI@ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, join the conversation on Sunday’s loss by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.