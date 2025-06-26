Chiefs' Josh Simmons is Getting the Attention He Deserves
The Kansas City Chiefs stuck to their guns this offseason with their plan of attack for the 2025 NFL Draft. Utilizing their first pick in the first round on Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Simmons, the Chiefs' offensive line gained a huge addition ahead of the start of the 2025 NFL campaign.
Simmons fell to the Chiefs due to a left knee injury that he suffered through six games of his senior season. While other teams didn't feel comfortable taking the risk on one of the best offensive linemen that the draft had to offer due to injury, the Chiefs made their decision seemingly fast when they were on the clock.
Since he arrived in the franchise, Simmons has been working to get back to 100%, to provide the Chiefs the answer to their offensive line problems. Head coach Andy Reid revealed that Simmons will be good to go for the Chiefs' training camp, which begins July 21.
All eyes have been on Simmons this offseason for Chiefs Kingdom. His presence and improvement have been remarkable to watch, for that what he's been able to do. Veteran Chiefs guard Trey Smith joined Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, discussing the hype around Simmons in a Chiefs uniform.
"I just heard that he is so strong. Like, unbelievably strong, is one thing. So like, Trav, you're saying about his hands? Like, that's perfectly spot on to what I keep hearing," Smith said.
"The talent is there, man. I've seen some of this film as well. And, you know, obviously got a chance to win a (National Championship) last year. Shout out to him, but he's gonna be a great asset to the team, and I'm looking forward to it, bro."
Jason also views Simmons in high light, comparing him to some of the more successful offensive linemen the league has seen.
"I've watched a lot of these linemen coming out the last few years," Kelce said. "This kid, I mean, he is the closest thing I've seen to a Trent Williams or Jason (Peters), like that next level strength and athleticism."
With hopes that the franchise's latest first-rounder can make an immediate impact, Simmons has the support behind him to do so.
