Chiefs May Have Snagged One of the Best Draft Picks
The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line was their kryptonite this past season. However, they addressed the unit in the NFL Draft. Chad Reuter of NFL.com thinks offensive lineman Josh Simmons may have been one of the best picks in the draft.
"The Chiefs are annual contenders in part because they take calculated risks on talented players like Patrick Mahomes (deemed by some to be an unpolished Air Raid quarterback heading into the 2017 NFL Draft), Tyreek Hill (off-field issues), and Trey Smith (health concerns)," Reuter said.
"Simmons' pass-protection skills and strong run blocking likely would have earned him a top-15 draft slot if not for a torn patellar tendon suffered last season. Given the issues Kansas City had against Philadelphia's defensive line in the Super Bowl, this was a gamble worth taking."
Simmons helps address arguably the Chiefs' most significant need of the offseason.
According to the Draft Network, Simmons "projects best as a multi-positional starter with significant upside. The violence and athleticism he showcases on film will certainly benefit him at the next level; the determining factor will be his ability to enhance his hand technique and create consistency with his strikes. Simmons' draft projection will be based on how he clears medicals and can return to health quickly and 100% healthy because a healthy Simmons has a serious argument to be considered the best OT in the 2025 NFL Draft."
While Simmons is undoubtedly talented, like every other rookie entering the league, he has a few things to work on to reach his potential in the NFL. Specifically, Simmons must improve against quicker pass rushers in a division with multiple.
"When faced with wide rushers or quick defenders who excel in space, Simmons, although capable of matching footwork with anyone, struggles to confidently engage with his hands against defenders. This allows them to establish the first meaningful point of contact, forcing him into recovery mode. This issue is particularly problematic when facing speed-to-power rushers and is one of the few hurdles holding him back as a prospect," the Draft Network said.
"Another aspect of Simmon’s game that poses issues is his occasional over-eagerness in the run game, which puts him in adverse positions. Finding a way to enhance his technical consistency while also maintaining his attitude in the run game will be key to his development at the next level, but is also something I see him picking up relatively quickly."
