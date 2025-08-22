Chiefs WRs Slept On Ahead of Regular Season
The Kansas City Chiefs didn't have the best group of wide receivers last season, and that's partly because both Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown missed the majority of the 2024 campaign. But this offseason, the room has shown why the rest of the National Football League shouldn't doubt them.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid have been in discussions all offseason to figure out a plan to move the ball down the field more. Last season, the Chiefs lacked explosive plays, but with speed on their side this season, the wide receiving room has a chance to earn the respect of many.
However, according to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, certain NFL franchises stand above the rest in having their wide receiving rooms. In his Top 10 rankings of the top NFL franchises with the best wide receivers, the Chiefs were left off the list, but found themselves as honorable mentions.
- "There's a lot of young speed here, giving Patrick Mahomes a potential one-two punch for years to come. But can they stay on the field," Benjamin wrote.
The Chiefs have displayed the depth they have in the wide receiving room all offseason long, whether that be through minicamp or training camp. Several players have chances to step up, especially with the fact that Rice is likely to miss multiple games due to suspension for his off-the-field troubles in 2024.
Top Receiving Options for Chiefs
While Rice may not play a full season, Mahomes and the rest of the quarterback room have several players to lean on when moving the ball downfield. The two biggest contributors that come to mind are second-year player Xavier Worthy and veteran Hollywood Brown.
Worthy stepped in for Rice last season when he went down with an LCL injury, but his being a rookie showed in his performance. Down the stretch of the season, Worthy looked more comfortable in being a top receiver for Mahomes, which should only continue going into his second season in the league.
Brown was re-signed earlier this offseason after missing the majority of last season. Already dealing with an injury scare this training camp, the Chiefs are going to need him to become the Brown of the past if it means helping the Chiefs' offense.
All in all, while the Chiefs continue to be doubted, they must let their actions speak louder than their words.
