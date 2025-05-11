Was This the True Reason Simmons Fell to the Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs lucked out by drafting offensive lineman Josh Simmons out of Ohio State with their first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs needed to address their offensive line, and having Simmons fall to them at 32nd overall was a miracle.
With the league consensus that Simmons would have been a top selection if it wasn't for his left knee injury, the Chiefs look to capitalize on the downfall and turn him into gold. However, in a recent report by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there could have been a different reason Simmons' stock almost fell out of the first round.
"Offensive tackle Josh Simmons was one of the most fascinating prospects in the draft. His ceiling is higher than most, and his tape was better than any offensive lineman in the draft, according to multiple executives. Most teams I consulted with were not overly concerned with his recovery from a torn patellar tendon," Fowler wrote.
"It's the proverbial "character concerns" that kept him out of the top 20, per those I spoke to around the league. As one AFC personnel man put it: "Certain things are important to him -- pass blocking, game day -- but others are not, such as practices and run blocking." It's up to the Chiefs, a veteran-laden team with a championship pedigree, to harness that ability and maximize the skill set."
Now being viewed as a top rising star in the Kansas City organization, it is important that these traits that Simmons may currently possess gets solved sooner rather than later. Becoming a professional football player comes with a lot of things, most of all being the professional tag next to your occupation's title.
Simmons, of course, is a talented player, the tape shows it, and even Fowler knows it. But, if the Chiefs first round draft pick doesn't see certain areas of the sport as important as the others, especially practice, this could pose concerns. Obviously though, this wasn't enough of a blunder to have the Chiefs pass him up.
With the rookie minicamp coming to a close, head coach Andy Reid touched on the fact that he was impressed with the things that Simmons can do with his injury. Hopefully, the status from college to the pros changed the way Simmons views the game, as the Chiefs will need him to be devoted to all aspects of his craft.
