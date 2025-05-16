Chiefs' Simmons Matchup vs. Fellow Rookie is One Worth Watching
The Kansas City Chiefs desperately needed to add to their offensive line after allowing Patrick Mahomes to be sacked more times than he had in any season. The Chiefs' failure to adequately invest in their offensive line has cost them at least one Super Bowl, possibly two.
The Chiefs' front office used the NFL Draft to help address their issues along the offensive line. They drafted offensive lineman Josh Simmons from Ohio State. The talented offensive lineman would have been drafted much higher had he not suffered an injury during his final collegiate season.
After the season's schedule was released, Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus analyzed the top rookie matchups of the season. He believes Simmons' matchup against Dallas Cowboys rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku is one of the top matchups pitting rookies against each other this season.
"By the time this Thanksgiving matchup rolls around, both Josh Simmons and Donovan Ezeiruaku will likely be key starters for their squads. Simmons was a top-20 player in the 2025 class, even with his injury concerns," Sikkema said about the Chiefs' matchup against the Cowboys.
"Prior to Simmons' injury last season, he earned an 82.5 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowed pressure at just a 0.6% clip, including no sacks. Extrapolating that kind of play across a full season would have earned him near-record-high PFF pass-blocking grades.
"On the other side, Ezeiruaku was one of the most productive players in college football in recent seasons. He recorded a 90.5 PFF pass-rush grade last year with a 19.6% pass-rush win rate in 2024. Expect him to be a key part of the Cowboys' pass-rush plan this season," Sikkema said.
The Chiefs believe they may have found a steal in Simmons, especially if he can perform anything close to how he did before his injury while at Ohio State. Kansas City will likely depend on Simmons a decent amount this upcoming season, as their offensive line needs significant help.
Time will tell how successful Simmons will be in the NFL. However, he is in arguably the best situation he could have possibly landed in upon entering the league.
