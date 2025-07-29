The One Thing Impressing Matt Nagy About Chiefs' Rookie
The Kansas City Chiefs came into training camp with the hopes that their 2025 NFL Draft class would make strides forward in their development. So far, so good for the Chiefs' newest rookies; however, one of them stands above the rest in terms of attention.
Chiefs first-round draft pick Josh Simmons has been the topic of conversation since the franchise took him with the final pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Simmons is recovering from a torn patellar tendon in his left knee sustained last season with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Simmons is the hopeful answer at the left tackle position for the Chiefs, as their offensive line struggled in that area last season. When healthy, Simmons has proven himself as an immediate impact player for the Chiefs, and so far, his recovery from injury has made him look like the steal of the first round.
Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy keeps his eye on all of his players during training camp to ensure they are progressing at the rate the franchise is hoping for. Coach Nagy was asked about Simmons' production so far and, more specifically, what he's been most impressed with.
- "The glimpse of athleticism is rare, it's special. I like his mental right now, where he's at mentally. We all see what goes on out here in practice, but then we take it to walkthroughs inside. He's so laser-focused and understanding from Coach Heck, on maybe there's a mistake or a mental where his assignment-wise, he doesn't go to the right spot," Coach Nagy said on Monday.
- "So we repeat it and go through it. He cannot have enough of those. Physically, he's super talented. It's the mental side and it's the communication part with the left guard and the rest of the line, but I really like where he's at. He's a true pro right now, and this is just the beginning."
Still Has Things to Learn
Coach Nagy is impressed with Simmons' mental game, but as expected, he isn't a finished product yet on the football field. When talking about Simmons, Coach Nagy knows there are things he still needs to learn.
- "Protection-wise, just making sure that if he hears a check at the line of scrimmage from Pat or if he hears a certain protection call from the guys on the line, that it clicks in his brain to be able to make that execution into play. And so there were a few plays yesterday where mentally he was off, but that's okay to see."
