Chiefs’ Nagy Reportedly Already on Initial Head-Coach Interview List

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In October, Matt Nagy said that he uses each offseason to prepare for potential head-coach interviews, and when the time came, he’d be ready.

The time has come.

“I really feel good about where I'm at,” Nagy said Thursday. “And again, here we are at the end of the season. So, this is the time where this stuff comes up. I've prepared for several years, since I went through it at the right time.”

Nagy and Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi first worked together in 2013 with the Chiefs, when Andy Reid brought Nagy to Kansas City as part of his first coaching staff. As Borgonzi worked his way up the Chiefs’ front office, Nagy grew into an offensive coordinator and, eventually, the Chicago Bears head coach from 2018-21.

“And everything that I went through in Chicago,” Nagy added, “It all happened for a reason. And to be able to come back here in Kansas City and be here with Coach Reid and all these players is special. So, we just continue to work through all that.

“And, we’ll see whatever happens. But it's fun and it's just that time of the year. So be ready for it,”

The Titans have been ready for it a long time. Tennessee, which named Borgonzi general manager last January, has had its search idling at the starter’s gate for more than two months -- since reports linked Nagy to Tennessee as a strong candidate the moment the team moved on from Brian Callahan in October.

Patrick Mahomes and dearth of offensive candidates

Even if Nagy doesn’t get the Titans job, he has two factors pulling in his favor during this cycle. First, the cycle lacks experienced offensive minds that usually dominate the hiring process. Most of this year’s prime candidates, including Steve Spagnuolo in Kansas City, come from defensive pedigrees.

Make no mistake, Reid will answer on the first ring any team calling to check a reference on his offensive coordinator. Asked last month to assess Nagy’s performance this year, Reid was glowing.

“Yeah, phenomenal,” Reid said Dec. 23. “I mean, we were on a record pace for a bit, as far as statistically. So, he does a nice job there.

“He deserves to be a head football coach in this league. So, that's exciting for him.”

