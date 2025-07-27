Chiefs' Andy Reid Provides Training Camp Update on Rookie
The Kansas City Chiefs returned to Missouri Western State University to continue training camp procedures on Sunday. The Chiefs have begun to slowly ramp up the intensity of training camp, as the players padded up for the first time this offseason, returning to normal football activities.
Some players are experiencing their first go-around in Chiefs training camp, while others have a better understanding of what to expect in the early goings. Once the pads come on, regardless of your football experience, these players flip a switch knowing that it's time to compete.
That was seen and monitored on Sunday in the Chiefs' first-round draft pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, Josh Simmons. Simmons is a player to watch all training camp long for the Chiefs as he not only recovers from a serious left knee injury, but also aims to become the starting left tackle for the Chiefs for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media following Sunday's practice, and as expected, Simmons was a quick topic to cover. Simmons padded up and hit the offensive line for the first time in his Chiefs journey, and Coach Reid was impressed by what he saw out of the Ohio State product.
"Yeah, he did some good things. I wasn't just focusing on him the whole time, but I thought he did some good things. He's got, you know, he's going to be a work in progress. Keep working and cranking on it. Young guy," Coach Reid said.
Now more than ever, thus far into his professional career, Simmons will be on close watch as he returns to football form with the pads. His strength and natural ability to play the game will surely stay with him, but recovering from a knee injury takes some time. The Chiefs' goal for Simmons is to stay on track with his recovery.
Mike Danna Sounds Off on Simmons
Coach Reid might have the best view on the field for a coach, but Mike Danna revealed what he saw from Simmons in his first interaction with him, donning pads on the field.
"I think he's a hell of an athlete, man," Danna said. "He has a bright future; the sky is the limit for him. He comes in day in and day out, physical, athletic, it's great to see him working in with the ones and see him compete every day."
