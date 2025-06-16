Analyst Has High Hopes For the Chiefs' Offensive Line
The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line was a large area of concern in 2024. Not only did the line allow quarterback Patrick Mahomes to get sacked a career-high 36 times during the regular season, but it didn't get any better in the final game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles, as Mahomes was sacked six times.
Going into the offseason, everyone within and outside the organization knew the biggest area of improvement that was needed was to add to the offensive line. For a franchise that had the last pick of the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft, it might have gotten the best offensive lineman available on the board.
The addition of Josh Simmons at the left tackle position is proof that the Chiefs knew where their biggest weakness resided. While Simmons' injury could impact his performance to begin his career, he has all the tools to become a star in the NFL.
Along with that, there is a healthy amount of competition within the offensive linemen's room ahead of the regular season. One of the more competitive areas is at the left guard position, which is being fought for by Mike Caliendo and Kingsley Suamataia.
All in all, the Chiefs look to have a better offensive line on paper. So much so that Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr has high expectations for the position group.
"I think what Kansas City did was smart. You got Josh Simmons, but you back stopped that with Jaylon Moore. And all of a sudden, even though you lose Joe Thuney, this doesn't look as crazy as it used to. There seems to be some sort of there there," Orr said.
The aim of the game for the Chiefs going into the new season is to protect Mahomes as much as they can. He's not getting any younger, and we've seen how effective he can be when he has prolonged time in the pocket.
The Chiefs still have all the pieces to be contenders once again, and if the offensive line can take a step in the right direction, as several hope it will, Kansas City will once again be a difficult team to dethrone in the AFC.
Be sure to check us out on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.