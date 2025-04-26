How Chiefs Landed Top Prospect at End of 1st Round
The Kansas City Chiefs are a team that always finds a way to make the most out of their draft picks. Even with drafting at the end of most rounds, the Chiefs have found the best talent to add to their team and they have found success at the NFL level as well.
The Chiefs did it again in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs traded back one spot to make the last pick of the first round once again, but they still ended up getting a top player in the draft.
The Chiefs took one of the best, if not the best, offensive linemen in the 2025 draft, Josh Simmons, out of Ohio State. Simmons is one of the best, but he fell to the Chiefs because of his injury he suffered last season in college. But the Chiefs are not concerned about it as he will be ready to go in training camp and for the 2025 season.
The Chiefs needed an offensive lineman, and now they have a good one. Simmons will be ready to start in his rookie season. Simmons will go into training camp ready to compete, and it should be interesting to see how better the Chiefs' offensive line will be with Simmons in it.
"Patrick Mahomes isn’t the only reason the Chiefs are elite. Their ability to find outstanding value at the bottom of the first round, year after year, is something to behold — and they have done it again. Had Simmons not injured his knee in October, he might’ve been a top-10 pick, possibly even the first offensive lineman taken in this draft. His tape, when he was healthy, was outstanding. He moves around the field like a 300-pound basketball player. The upside here is terrific, so long as Simmons’ injury situation doesn’t linger," said The Athletic.
The Chiefs will look to get more players who will fill the rest of their needs on both sides of the ball, but they started it off right by taking Simmons. Simmons will have the great motivation of protecting the best quarterback in the National Football League, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is also happy to have Simmons on his roster now and is protecting him.
