WATCH: Left Tackle Josh Simmons Before Sunday’s Practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons spoke from the podium at team headquarters before Sunday’s practice.
To view his comments, watch below.
On butterflies entering his first NFL game:
“They're there, but I think you can cancel those out with preparation. So, that’s what I'm getting ready to do.”
On advice he’s received from veterans in the locker room:
“Just be prepared. They're a great team. Obviously, we are. So, it's just about, kind of just putting, like I said, the preparation in and taking that to Brazil.”
On how much he studied opponents on film at Ohio State:
“Yeah, I studied a lot … Yeah, a lot. You had to, just because Ohio State always gets somebody's best game, so we just kind of had to always prepare for anything. So yeah, just definitely had to watch a lot.
On whether his preparation process with the Chiefs is similar:
“Times two. I know everything here is a little upgraded and is up a notch. So I try to, instead of, like a couple hours, let's go two hours and 30 minutes, in setting a day. Just try to.”
On what veterans have told him with regard to traveling internationally:
“I mean, not too much. A lot of these guys played big-time football. They travel really long flights and stuff like that. It's just more about just kind of being a pro and getting on that plane prepared.”
On how his time at Ohio State prepared him for this moment:
“Yeah, it helped a lot. It helped, like I said, kind of train how to be a pro, watching film, being on top of recovery. Then, just asking questions. I'll ask D-linemen like, ‘What did you see from me on this play during practice?’ So, like I said, preparation. I know it's getting annoying, but that's just kind of what it is, yeah.”
On what he personally wants to put on film this week:
“First, I want to do my job. I want to make sure my teammates can count on me. But then it's just more, just technique, if you're always in the right spot at the right time, it can definitely get you a lot of won blocks.”
On how he evaluated his preseason:
“That's preseason, with a grain of salt, kind of backups here, just maybe a guy who doesn't play this position here. So, I just kind of took it with a grain of salt. What was my technique? Did I take the right footsteps, et cetera? So, just kind of evaluated it that way.”
On refusing to miss reps at practice and where that came from, whether rehabbing from the knee injury fueled it:
“Yeah, I was shooting for a lot in college, that last college season (2024), so I tried to at least come back with a little umph.”
