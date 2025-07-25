4 Chiefs Rookies Land Big Predictions Ahead of 2025 Season
The Kansas City Chiefs added seven reinforcements through the 2025 NFL Draft this offseason following their heartbreaking end to the 2024 campaign. The Chiefs are still the team to beat in the AFC, and adding seven new talented players could keep their dynasty run alive for the foreseeable future.
The Chiefs drafted Josh Simmons in the first round to help solidify the offensive line, Omarr Norman-Lott to add depth to the defensive tackle room, and Jalen Royals to be an explosive option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to utilize in 2025.
While training camp has just gotten underway, the Chiefs have high hopes for all of their draft picks. However, in a recent projection prediction for the Chiefs and their draft class, four players have higher expectations than others.
Pro Football Network's Brandon Austin, Josh Simmons, Omarr Norman-Lott, Jalen Royals, and Ashton Gillotte are expected to be used more often compared to the other three 2025 NFL Draft picks for the Chiefs in terms of snap counts.
Austin predicts Simmons will be involved in 750-1000 snaps this season on the offensive line, which would make him a starter straight out of college.
"Josh Simmons is expected to play a pivotal role in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line as he recovers from a torn patellar tendon he suffered at Ohio State. While Jaylon Moore could open the season as the starting left tackle, Simmons appears ahead of schedule in his rehab, putting him in a position to challenge for the starting role," Austin wrote.
Norman-Lott and Gillotte are predicted to be involved in 400-550 snaps, respectively, which would allow them enough playing time to grow and learn in real-time moments.
"Second-round pick Omarr Norman-Lott projects as a rotational disruptor, likely playing behindChris Jones and Mike Pennel. Norman-Lott’s pass-rush arsenal and explosiveness should guarantee him reps. Ashton Gillotte brings relentless motor and versatility, and could be a key rotational piece, especially on passing downs," Austin wrote.
And finally, Royals is likely to be used sparingly, but catches the prediction of 300-450 snaps on offense this season.
"Jalen Royals’ dynamic after-catch ability and deep speed could make him a favorite ofPatrick Mahomes. Still, he faces a crowded wide receiver room, limiting his projection."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page. WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.