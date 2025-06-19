Chiefs OL Simmons Cracks Projected 2025 All-Rookie Team
The Kansas Chiefs will be better in 2025. They have done a lot of different things to make the team better. They also know that they have to be better because if they want to lift another Super Bowl Trophy, they cannot have the same problems as last season. The Chiefs still have the best head coach in the league and the best quarterback.
The Chiefs will have to fix their offensive line problems before the start of the 2025 season to find success. The Chiefs did not have the best offensive line last season. They have made some moves to get better, but they still need to find out who the best starting five up front is.
One player that the Chiefs got this offseason is offensive lineman Josh Simmons. The team drafted Simmons with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. And where they got him at the end of the first round, it was a steal. Simmons was looked at as one of the best, if not the best, offensive linemen in the draft, but an injury dropped his stock; the Chiefs had no problem taking him.
Simmons is already getting high praise not only from the people inside the Chiefs' building but from around the league as well. One prediction has Simmons making the 2025 All-Rookie Team next season.
"Throughout the pre-draft process, myriad analysts espoused the same take: If Josh Simmons had not torn his patellar tendon last October, he’d be the first offensive tackle selected," said Gennaro Filice of NFL.com He has the look of a classic blind-side protector, as a smooth athlete with the requisite size and length, but the aforementioned knee injury isn’t one to be overlooked.
"This kind of rupture carries long-term concerns, with recovery rates varying on a case-by-case basis. That said, Simmons appears to be checking every box in his rehab, including participating in team drills this month. And his work ethic consistently draws praise from Andy Reid:
“He’s one of those guys that you gotta kinda kick out of the building.” Roller-coaster RT Jawaan Taylor has one year of guaranteed money left on his deal, and Kansas City gave free-agent LT Jaylon Moore decent loot in March, but if Simmons is healthy, the rookie has the raw talent to boost the Chiefs’ bookend blocking in Year 1."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.