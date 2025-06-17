Kansas City Chiefs Storylines For Minicamp
The Kansas City Chiefs will start their mandatory minicamp today. This is an important time for the team to build up for next season. The Chiefs have a lot of different questions they need answers to because of the start of next season. Minicamp is also a place where the team will need to build chemistry with all the new faces that have come to Kansas City this offseason.
The Chiefs want to do one thing and one thing only next season, and that is to win the Super Bowl in 2025. The Chiefs got to the big game last season, but they could not finish, and that is where the team got exposed and needed to fix the problems that were on their team doing that time. The Chiefs have made those changes, but that does not mean they have it fixed.
The Chiefs still have to go on the field in 2025 and prove it. But the reason why many feel optimistic about the Chiefs being a top contender again next season is the ability to regroup and find the right players to replace the ones that left. And the Chiefs did that, and their coaching staff will make sure these players are ready for whatever comes their way next season.
Here are things to keep an eye out as the Chiefs start their minicamp.
There are only five teams in the NFL that will be practicing this week, and the Chiefs are one of them. With Kansas City getting set to take the field Tuesday, Tyler Sullivan decided to take a look at a few of their biggest questions heading into their mandatory minicamp.
How will the left tackle battle play out? "Kansas City's Achilles' heel during the 2024 season was the offensive line, particularly at left tackle. ' 36 sacks over the regular season were a career high, and was sacked 11 more times throughout the playoffs, including six times during LIX. That simply had to improve, and the Chiefs went out this offseason and double-dipped at the left tackle position, signing in free agency and then selecting in the first round of the 2025 out of Ohio State."
What will the pecking order be at receiver? "While , and Hollywood Brown figure to be the top three options, the Chiefs did draft in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Utah State and have and on the roster. That trio could duke it out for the No. 4 slot in the receiver room, starting at minicamp."
