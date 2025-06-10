Chiefs' Josh Simmons is Turning the Head of Matt Nagy
The Kansas City Chiefs have high hopes for their 2025 NFL Draft first-round draft pick, Josh Simmons. Not only is Simmons expected to fill in the left tackle role that led the Chiefs' downfall, but he has a high ceiling after seeing how good he was with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Simmons fell to Kansas City in the draft selection primarily due to an injury sustained early in his senior campaign. With the league consensus being that he would have been a top selection if it weren't for his injury, the Chiefs could be getting a steal of a prospect to provide immediate aid.
Speculation has surrounded the Chiefs' first-rounder, however, as his injury recovery will be the reason for whether he starts on the line or the bench. The Chiefs brought in veteran Jaylon Moore through free agency to add extra depth, and depending on the speed of Simmons' recovery, Moore could be the go-to answer.
As it stands now, ahead of the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy revealed his excitement on Simmons' progression since hearing his name get called on night one of the 2025 NFL Draft. Speaking to the media last Wednesday, Coach Nagy was very pleased.
"I've really been impressed with his professionalism since he's been in this building," Coach Nagy told the media.
"He's really locked in, he's doing everything he can do up to what he's allowed to do with the injury. So that's all he can do. He's got a great group of guys on that O-line, coach (Andy) Heck and Coach (Matt) Matthaei (offensive line coaches) teaching them. He's in a great spot, and I think we just got to keep him going arrow up, but man, his film is really good."
Simmons revealed earlier this offseason that he has been in the gym doing as much as he can and constantly attending physical therapy for recovery. Seeing how many times quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down last season due to a weak left side of the offensive line, Simmons' impact could be exactly what the franchise needs.
With training camp soon to arrive, the Chiefs must continue to prioritize slowly getting Simmons back into the swing of things, rather than rushing and potentially causing more injury.
