Chiefs Offensive Line Ranking Heading into the 2025 Season
The Kansas City Chiefs did not have a good offensive line last season. The Chiefs' offensive line struggled all of last season and could not get anything going to protect their quarterback and get anything going for the run game. The Chiefs still managed to reach the Super Bowl, but that is when they got exposed, and knew heading into the offseason, they needed to address the offensive line.
The Chiefs had to make sure that they addressed the offensive line this offseason because next season, they not only want to get back to the Super Bowl, but they want to win it. The Chiefs with the same offensive line would not have gotten there in 2025. The Chiefs only have one goal each season since Patrick Mahomes became the quarterback, and that is to win Super Bowls.
But now that the Chiefs have addressed the offensive line. First, the Chiefs went after left tackle Jaylon Moore, who has a lot of talent and learned from one of the best left tackles in the history of the National Football League. Now Moore comes to Kansas City looking to show that he can be a starter for the Chiefs and be a good protector for Mahomes.
The Chiefs also went after an offensive lineman in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They picked Josh Simmons from Ohio State with the last pick in the first round. Simmons is one of the best offensive linemen in the 2025 class, and the Chiefs were able to get him at the end of the first round is a huge win for the Chiefs.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently gave the Chiefs' offensive line a ranking heading into the new season, and it was better than most would give them.
In the NFL, we love to talk about quarterbacks, wide receivers, edge rushers and, well, all the playmaking positions. What we probably don't do enough is give proper recognition -- or critique -- to the trenches. Everything starts up front, as they say, and most of the NFL's powerhouse franchises live and die based on the strength and reliability of their offensive lines.
B Tier - Above Average (8)
Far more than serviceable, if not special.
Kansas City Chiefs
- Jaylon Moore, Mike Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.