Potential Chiefs Standout Player Against Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs know the Los Angeles Chargers very well. Sharing the same division means that these two franchises aim for the same goal of winning the AFC West. If that means anything, then Week 1's battle might come down to who has the bigger standout players offensively.
The Chiefs go into Week 1 without Rashee Rice, arguably their top wide receiving option when active. Instead, they will roll out with Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, Tyquan Thornton, and Jason Brownlee, to name a few. But one player to keep an eye on from the first whistle to the last is veteran Juju Smith-Schuster.
With Rice out of the equation and the unpredictability of how both Worthy and Brown will perform, Smith-Schuster could be a reliable option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to target in some big plays.
Smith-Schuster has shown himself to be a solid player for the Chiefs in the past when it comes to multiple targets, as well as being in a supporting role, like he displayed last season. Smith-Schuster has been a veteran leader all offseason for Kansas City, and transitioning that into the regular season doesn't seem improbable.
Smith-Schuster vs Chargers
In his career, Smith-Schuster has played more of a supporting role for any team he has been on when it comes to facing the Chargers. As a Chief, Smith-Schuster has collected 41 receiving yards in two games playing against the Los Angeles Chargers. This could be a statistic that Smith-Schuster unknowingly hopes to improve.
The veteran wide receiver wouldn't be a potential standout option if Rice was allowed to play in Week 1 for the Chiefs, but given that these are the cards that have been dealt, you won't find Smith-Schuster complaining. Looking to improve on last season, making his presence known early would do so.
Smith-Schuster's leadership has been seen a lot this offseason, and it's something he takes pride in. That leadership could come on the field or off the field, but it will be made known.
"I take it pretty seriously. We got a bunch of young guys in the room, different ages, and for me, it's a big responsibility. I take full control of, and I think you know I lead by not just by my words but by my actions, and I said there's a lot of guys, a lot of experience, different ages, and you know everyone's coachable, so you know I'm glad to take that responsibility," Smith-Schuster said back in July.
