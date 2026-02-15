Biggest Question for Each AFC West QB Heading into Offseason

This past season provided clarity for several teams, but for others, only more questions presented themselves with how the season concluded for those respective teams. That is especially the case for all of the teams in the AFC West.

While there are questions about several aspects pertaining to each of these teams, we will focus on the quarterback position and assess what the biggest question is for each signal caller in the division.

Patrick Mahomes: When Will He Return from Injury?

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Once Mahomes was seen on the ground writhing in pain and clutching his knee, the picture for the 2026 season instantly became murky. The 30-year-old quarterback was officially diagnosed with a torn ACL after the game, putting his status for the start of next season in doubt, as the injury occurred in Week 15.

Mahomes has made it clear that his goal is to return to the field in Week 1 of the 2026 season, which is definitely a glass-half-full mindset, but it may not be realistic. Without Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs averaged less than 12 points per game in the final three weeks of the regular season.

We will see when Mahomes returns, but that is certainly a question that will stick around the entire offseason heading into OTAs.

Justin Herbert: When Will He Get Over the Hump in the Playoffs?

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriotsin an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers had a favorable matchup in the opening round of the playoffs against the New England Patriots. Despite their offensive line clearly short-handed, as it had been all season, the Chargers were a popular pick to win that game.

However, Herbert was underwhelming, once again, failing to lead the offense to one touchdown, as Los Angeles fell 16-3. The 27-year-old quarterback has yet to win a playoff game, owning a 0-3 record in the postseason. Assuming the Chargers' offensive line is fully equipped, they should have a legitimate chance of getting over the hump in 2026, but we have said that before.

Bo Nix: Is He Near His Ceiling?

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The second-year quarterback illustrated a clutch gene, but his performance through the first three quarters in multiple games looked like a deer in headlights. Nix arguably played the best game of his career against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs. There were still plenty of throws he missed early on in the game, but he orchestrated several must-have plays down the stretch.

Next season will be a measuring stick for how high his ceiling truly is. If Nix plays remotely close to how he did this past season, there is a good chance his potential is relatively low, and this is the player we should expect moving forward.

Fernando Mendoza: Do the Las Vegas Raiders Have the Infrastructure for Him to Succeed?

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza is not officially the Raiders' quarterback, but he might as well be, as Las Vegas owns the No. 1 pick and is in desperate need of a franchise quarterback. The former Indiana quarterback does not blow you away with athleticism and arm strength, but from the shoulders up, he is elite and understands what it means to play the position.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound quarterback made NFL-type throws throughout the season, and it was on full display against the Miami Hurricanes in the National Championship game. With the head coaching hire of Klint Kubiak and $90 million in cap space, the Raiders should be able to support Mendoza. At the moment, offensive line is the most glaring question mark on that side of the ball, which must improve if the Raiders want Mendoza to develop properly.