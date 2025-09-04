By the Numbers: Chiefs vs Chargers History
The Kansas City Chiefs will take on their AFC West division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, to begin their 2025 campaign. Whether the Chiefs view this as a revenge season or not, getting out of the gates quickly will only benefit them in their ultimate goal: returning to the Super Bowl.
Kansas City and Los Angeles have become very familiar with one another throughout the years, and their rivalry will continue in 2025. Over the course of history, the Chiefs and Chargers have played one another 130 times, which includes one playoff game held back in 1993.
The Chiefs go into Sao Paulo, Brazil, with an overall record of 71-58-1 against the Chargers in franchise history. They also hold a seven-game win streak against their AFC West rival, dating back to the 2021 campaign. Those numbers alone give Kansas City the extra edge over its opponent, but it is definitely motivation for Los Angeles to win overseas.
Since 2015, the Chiefs have defeated the Chargers 17 times with three defeats. Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback back in 2018, the Chargers have beaten the Chiefs three times, which is an intriguing statistic to follow going into Week 1.
In the 130 games played against each other, the Chiefs have secured 2,880 points, whereas the Chargers have collected 2,641 points. With those numbers in play, Kansas City averages 22.15 points when playing against the Chargers, and the Chargers average 20.3 points. The last three contests between the franchises have been very competitive, with the winner having not won with a double-digit advantage.
If history leans in favor of one franchise over another, it favors Kansas City. However, several opinions have surfaced this offseason debating whether or not the Chiefs still hold the advantage in the AFC West, or if the Chargers, under head coach Jim Harbaugh, will win the division for the first time as the Los Angeles Chargers, rather than the San Diego Chargers.
Justin Herbert, the Chargers' starting quarterback, hasn't fared well against the Chiefs in his career, winning twice in nine games. The first game of the year won't make or break either franchise's season, but it will showcase how competitive the division race will be the entire season.
