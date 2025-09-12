JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Unbelievable Account of Patrick Mahomes Pass
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster spoke from the podium at team headquarters after Friday’s practice. The Chiefs are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On what he thinks of Xavier Worthy fighting back from the shoulder injury to return to practice:
“Yeah, it says a lot by his character. I mean, he's a guy that's been playing through injuries in the past, and that's something that he's preached about. Just seeing him out there and catching balls, moving around, just shows that whether it's a small injury or big injury, he's pushing through to be back.”
On what he’s seen from wide receiver Tyquan Thornton:
“He's definitely been growing as a player overall, getting in the playbook, a guy who’s stretching the field, but a guy who also could fill that void. So, I could see him making those plays, getting his connections with Pat (Mahomes).”
On the similar road he shares with Thornton, both having been released by Patriots prior to this season, and both called upon to fill unexpected roles early in season:
“Yeah, I mean I spent the year here before going there, and for him to come here and kind of like take him under my wing. He's kind of been a guy that’s been helping lead the way. But he's, he's just a sponge, man. He's a guy that just sucks it all in, wherever he’s needed. He does his best. He plays hard, plays fast. He's a great player. So, super excited to see him fill that void and just step up this week.”
On his 12-yard reception on third-and-5 (which extended an eventual touchdown drive that brought Chiefs to within 20-18), a pass Patrick Mahomes released while parallel to ground:
“Yeah, just over a period of time, it’s just plays and plays, repetition. That chemistry’s just built over a period of time. That was actually a crazy play. It being third down, and knowing that they went to zone, and everyone just kind of like, I saw Pat, and then I didn't see Pat. And I saw the Chargers players, and then all I saw was the ball just pop out, over the top. So, just being on the same page with him, and just making a play when it comes to you.
“No, no, all I saw … I did not see the ball released. I did see Pat at one point, and then I didn't see Pat. And then all I saw was just Charger players, because they were covering my field of vision. And then all I saw was the ball just kind of like, that D-Wade/LeBron James, how he does a little U, and he's like this (gesturing with both hands in form of a letter U)? Well, Pat's like this, this (gesturing with one hand to form half of a U).
“So, it was pretty cool. I mean, like I said, he's a special player. He's great for our team, and it's super exciting to play with him. Because once you get that chemistry, you fill that void, those spaces. He makes the job a lot easier.”
On seeing that play on film afterward:
“I mean, it's pretty impressive, I would say, on his end. To see that, especially where there's so much chaos, you're getting guys blitzing off the end, and you're getting 4-2 down the middle, you have guys running at you. I think it's more impressive to see him do something like that, than me just standing there catching the ball. And, I mean, you’ve seen that numerous times, but I think with him, it's always really cool to see him do something like that.”
On what he’s expecting on Sunday, coming off a loss:
“I mean, us as a whole, we're just expecting just go out and start fast, especially as an offense. I feel like last week was one of those, kind of started off slow, and in the second half you pick it up. I think coming into this game with the guys that we do have, just go out there and play for each other. You know, we talk about just coming out and just playing for each other. You know, that's what it's all about. Let's stop the self-inflicted wounds, and just go out there, have fun, play ball, something that we were known to do.”
On having hope if trailing in the second half, knowing Mahomes has a 19-16 record when down by 10-plus points:
“Yeah, I mean, it's more so just keeping your self-composure. You know, ‘We put ourselves in this position before. We train ourselves in training camp, in these situations, to be down and go out there, put points on the board.’ But it takes all, all sides. It takes special teams, offense, defense, not just the offense, to go out there. But at least on the offensive side of things, we are put in the positions to make those plays, being down by more than two drives. So, I think for us, it's just more so, just do what we know, go out, execute, make the plays and move on.”
