Arrowhead Report

The WRs the Chiefs Need Now More Than Ever

The Kansas City Chiefs have a ton of wide receivers to rely on when healthy, but these wide receivers need to step up now more than ever.

Dominic Minchella

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images / Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs go into Week 2 of the regular season without a win after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. The long-awaited Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is on deck for Week 2 in Kansas City, but some issues stand in the way.

The story of Week 1 for the Chiefs is losing wide receiver Xavier Worthy for an undisclosed amount of time due to a dislocated shoulder injury suffered seconds into the season opener. On top of that, the Chiefs are without Rashee Rice, for he is suspended for the first six weeks of the campaign.

Those two wide receivers are the bread and butter for the Chiefs, or at least that's what the franchise hopes they can be when they're both healthy. But going into the second week of the campaign, trying to avoid starting their season 0-2, there are a handful of wide receivers who need to step up.

1. Tyquan Thornton

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (2) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the best offensive players to come out of the preseason for the Chiefs was former second-round pick Tyquan Thornton. Thornton's offseason performance was enough for him to earn a roster spot this season, but now that he's here, he needs to continue to prove that he belongs here.

In his first game officially with the Chiefs franchise in the regular season, Thornton hauled in 41 receiving yards in two receptions. With Worthy and Rice sidelined, now would be a perfect time for Thornton to live up to his second-round draft pick potential.

2. Juju Smith-Schuster

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) on the sidelines against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

A veteran leader for the wide receiving room for the Chiefs is Juju Smith-Schuster, and while he may not be the 1,000 receiving yard player he once was, he still provides a presence on the field. Smith-Schuster's role until Worthy and Rice return has to be increased for the Chiefs to find success.

In the season opener, Smith-Schuster had five receptions in five targets for 55 yards. He has shown the Chiefs Kingdom he can be reliable in the past; now he just needs to remind them what he's capable of.

3. Hollywood Brown

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Saving the most probable option for last. Hollywood Brown needs to be the top receiving option for Kansas City with Rice and Worthy out. His veteran leadership and the need to prove that the Chiefs made the right decision to bring him back this offseason should elevate him to the top of the receiving room.

While Travis Kelce is an option, Brown showed in Week 1 that he is the most reliable option for Patrick Mahomes right now. Hauling in 99 receiving yards in 10 receptions is promising, as they go into one of the biggest games on their schedule, looking to put revenge in revenge season against the Eagles.

Chiefs Kingdom, the best source for news and information, is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI@ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, share your opinion on how the Chiefs can get back on track this year by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.