The WRs the Chiefs Need Now More Than Ever
The Kansas City Chiefs go into Week 2 of the regular season without a win after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. The long-awaited Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is on deck for Week 2 in Kansas City, but some issues stand in the way.
The story of Week 1 for the Chiefs is losing wide receiver Xavier Worthy for an undisclosed amount of time due to a dislocated shoulder injury suffered seconds into the season opener. On top of that, the Chiefs are without Rashee Rice, for he is suspended for the first six weeks of the campaign.
Those two wide receivers are the bread and butter for the Chiefs, or at least that's what the franchise hopes they can be when they're both healthy. But going into the second week of the campaign, trying to avoid starting their season 0-2, there are a handful of wide receivers who need to step up.
1. Tyquan Thornton
One of the best offensive players to come out of the preseason for the Chiefs was former second-round pick Tyquan Thornton. Thornton's offseason performance was enough for him to earn a roster spot this season, but now that he's here, he needs to continue to prove that he belongs here.
In his first game officially with the Chiefs franchise in the regular season, Thornton hauled in 41 receiving yards in two receptions. With Worthy and Rice sidelined, now would be a perfect time for Thornton to live up to his second-round draft pick potential.
2. Juju Smith-Schuster
A veteran leader for the wide receiving room for the Chiefs is Juju Smith-Schuster, and while he may not be the 1,000 receiving yard player he once was, he still provides a presence on the field. Smith-Schuster's role until Worthy and Rice return has to be increased for the Chiefs to find success.
In the season opener, Smith-Schuster had five receptions in five targets for 55 yards. He has shown the Chiefs Kingdom he can be reliable in the past; now he just needs to remind them what he's capable of.
3. Hollywood Brown
Saving the most probable option for last. Hollywood Brown needs to be the top receiving option for Kansas City with Rice and Worthy out. His veteran leadership and the need to prove that the Chiefs made the right decision to bring him back this offseason should elevate him to the top of the receiving room.
While Travis Kelce is an option, Brown showed in Week 1 that he is the most reliable option for Patrick Mahomes right now. Hauling in 99 receiving yards in 10 receptions is promising, as they go into one of the biggest games on their schedule, looking to put revenge in revenge season against the Eagles.
