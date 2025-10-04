Fine Day: League Hits Chiefs WR Despite Heads-Up TD Block
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Xavier Worthy was in the Chiefs’ gameplan literally from the start of last week’s win over Baltimore. Andy Reid and Matt Nagy used their first play to help the wide receiver feel comfortable with taking a hit on his dislocated shoulder.
And after Marlon Humphrey delivered that hit along with a facemask, the NFL docked the Ravens’ cornerback $11,593.
“First play of the game,” Nagy said Friday, “even though it went for 1 yard plus a penalty, he got hit. And I think that's important. It went on the rest of the game. And we wanted to keep that going.”
They sure did. In his first game since exiting the Sept. 5 season-opener after only three plays, Worthy finished as not only Kansas City’s leading receiver with five catches for 83 yards; he also led the team in rushing (two carries, 38 yards).
Chiefs veteran fined, too
The league also announced on Saturday that it had fined JuJu Smith-Schuster $7,903 for a low block. The play occurred just after the two-minute warning the first half on Isiah Pacheco’s 8-yard touchdown reception. Despite the fine, Smith-Schuster showed remarkable hustle on the play.
In fact, after recovering his balance in the end zone, Smith-Schuster’s block on Chidobe Awuzie actually gave Pacheco just enough crease to reach the pylon. The score marked the 250th regular-season touchdown pass of Mahomes’ career, making him the fastest player ever to reach that milestone.
Here’s the full list of NFL fines listed alphabetically by team; includes player, quarter and time of play, fine category and fine amount.
- BLT, Marlon Humphrey, 1, 9:30, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593
- BUF, Dorian Williams, 2, 1:31, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside block, $7,989
- CAR, Nick Scott, 2, 6:56, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $7,431
- CHI, Roschon Johnson, 4, 11:38, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $6,790
- DAL, Sam Williams, 3, 10:38, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,002
- HST, Azeez Al-Shaair, 1, 11:52, A hit on a Quarterback, Blow to the head/neck, $17,389
- JAX, Dennis Gardeck, 2, 5:01, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $11,274
- JAX, Maason Smith, 2, 13:10, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside block, $10,124
- KC, JuJu Smith-Schuster, 2, 1:45, Unnecessary Roughness, Low block, $7,903
- NE, Austin Hooper, 2, 7:51, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593
- NO, Nephi Sewell, 4, 5:18, Roughing the kicker, , $12,172
- NYJ, Jamien Sherwood, 1, 13:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on a defenseless player, $17,389
- PHI, Cooper DeJean, 1, 5:04, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
- PHI, Jalyx Hunt, 1, 4:27, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside block, $6,834
- PHI, Jalyx Hunt, 3, 7:26, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $6,834
- SEA, Kenneth Walker, 2, 6:58, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
- SEA, Devon Witherspoon, 4, 3:04, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
- SF, Christian McCaffrey, 3, 6:14, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $23,186
WAS, Ale Kaho, 3, 4:22, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $4,685
WAS, Frankie Luvu, 2, 11:17, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $23,186
