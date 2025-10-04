Arrowhead Report

Fine Day: League Hits Chiefs WR Despite Heads-Up TD Block

Full list of NFL fines from Week 4 also includes Xavier Worthy’s first play.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs after making na catch as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) defends at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs after making na catch as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) defends at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Xavier Worthy was in the Chiefs’ gameplan literally from the start of last week’s win over Baltimore. Andy Reid and Matt Nagy used their first play to help the wide receiver feel comfortable with taking a hit on his dislocated shoulder.

And after Marlon Humphrey delivered that hit along with a facemask, the NFL docked the Ravens’ cornerback $11,593.

“First play of the game,” Nagy said Friday, “even though it went for 1 yard plus a penalty, he got hit. And I think that's important. It went on the rest of the game. And we wanted to keep that going.”

xavier worthy, isiah pachec
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

They sure did. In his first game since exiting the Sept. 5 season-opener after only three plays, Worthy finished as not only Kansas City’s leading receiver with five catches for 83 yards; he also led the team in rushing (two carries, 38 yards).

Chiefs veteran fined, too

The league also announced on Saturday that it had fined JuJu Smith-Schuster $7,903 for a low block. The play occurred just after the two-minute warning the first half on Isiah Pacheco’s 8-yard touchdown reception. Despite the fine, Smith-Schuster showed remarkable hustle on the play.

In fact, after recovering his balance in the end zone, Smith-Schuster’s block on Chidobe Awuzie actually gave Pacheco just enough crease to reach the pylon. The score marked the 250th regular-season touchdown pass of Mahomes’ career, making him the fastest player ever to reach that milestone.

juju smith-schuster, travis kelc
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Here’s the full list of NFL fines listed alphabetically by team; includes player, quarter and time of play, fine category and fine amount.

  • BLT, Marlon Humphrey, 1, 9:30, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593
  • BUF, Dorian Williams, 2, 1:31, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside block, $7,989
  • CAR, Nick Scott, 2, 6:56, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $7,431
  • CHI, Roschon Johnson, 4, 11:38, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $6,790
  • DAL, Sam Williams, 3, 10:38, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,002
  • HST, Azeez Al-Shaair, 1, 11:52, A hit on a Quarterback, Blow to the head/neck, $17,389
Dennis Gardec
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) tackles Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) during the first quarter between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday September 21, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • JAX, Dennis Gardeck, 2, 5:01, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $11,274
  • JAX, Maason Smith, 2, 13:10, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside block, $10,124
Maason Smit
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Maason Smith (94) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
  • KC, JuJu Smith-Schuster, 2, 1:45, Unnecessary Roughness, Low block, $7,903
  • NE, Austin Hooper, 2, 7:51, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593
  • NO, Nephi Sewell, 4, 5:18, Roughing the kicker, , $12,172
  • NYJ, Jamien Sherwood, 1, 13:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on a defenseless player, $17,389
  • PHI, Cooper DeJean, 1, 5:04, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
  • PHI, Jalyx Hunt, 1, 4:27, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside block, $6,834
  • PHI, Jalyx Hunt, 3, 7:26, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $6,834
  • SEA, Kenneth Walker, 2, 6:58, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
  • SEA, Devon Witherspoon, 4, 3:04, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
  • SF, Christian McCaffrey, 3, 6:14, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $23,186
Christian McCaffre
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) rushes for yards against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

WAS, Ale Kaho, 3, 4:22, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $4,685

WAS, Frankie Luvu, 2, 11:17, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $23,186

OnSI greatly appreciates your trust in delivering you the most thorough information in Chiefs Kingdom; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us what you think of the full list of fines by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI