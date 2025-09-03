Why Chiefs’ Defense Needs to Duplicate Success Against Familiar Foe
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to anxiously inch closer and closer to the 2025 NFL campaign. The Chiefs will start their season overseas against the Los Angeles Chargers, a familiar foe that they wish to only face in the regular season and not down the stretch in the playoffs.
The Chiefs and Chargers not only share the same division, but they also always fight tooth and nail when they line up from each other on the football field. Kansas City came away with two regular season victories over Los Angeles last season, and a large reason for that was the Chiefs' defense.
In the two games played last season between the Chiefs and Chargers, Kansas City held on to close victories. With their offense not being as explosive as it had been in years past, it was the Kansas City defense that held the glue together, which is something the Chiefs are hopeful they can replicate in a few days.
When the defense led by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo hit the field last season, their goal was to take down Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in any way possible. Herbert has proven to be a very good quarterback if taken lightly, something the Chiefs have learned in how he keeps the Chargers in games.
Whether the defense attacks Herbert while he still has the ball in his hands, or the defensive backfield swats away potential game-changing passes late, the Chiefs have to bring their A-game against Herbert. Seeing how well they held him at bay last season, the Chiefs' defense knows the goal is doable.
Herbert vs Chiefs 2024 Stats
Herbert collected nearly 4,000 passing yards last season, averaging 227.6 passing yards per game. In the two games facing the Chiefs last season, the defense held Herbert well below his average passing yard total per game, which only favored Kansas City in its victories.
The Chiefs allowed Herbert to collect 179 passing yards in the first game the franchises met last season, and 213 passing yards in their Week 14 matchup. The Chiefs' defense sacked the Chargers quarterback five times through two games last season, with six passes defended, and 17 quarterback hits.
Herbert hasn't beaten the Chiefs in several seasons, and if all goes well for Coach Spagnuolo and company, the franchise should be able to replicate its previous success to begin a very important campaign.
OnSI is your one-stop shop for the latest Chiefs news and information, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, don’t forget to tell us your thoughts on the AFC West coaches by visiting our Facebook page (here).