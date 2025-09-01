Why Chiefs’ Trent McDuffie Has Ton Riding on 2025's Campaign
The Kansas City Chiefs as a whole have a ton of expectations for the upcoming 2025 campaign. Following a brutal end to the 2024 campaign at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs once again have their sights on returning to the Super Bowl with a different outcome.
Some of the top contributors for the Chiefs in 2024 came on the defensive side of the ball. Whether that be another strong season by linebacker Nick Bolton, or another dominant presence season by Chris Jones. But one of the biggest contributors last season was cornerback Trent McDuffie.
McDuffie's 2024 campaign was his third with the Chiefs, and he made a statement about how high his ceiling could potentially be. Still 24 years old, McDuffie has a long career ahead of him. However, according to recent reports, McDuffie's future may not be as a member of the Chiefs organization.
Per ESPN's Nate Taylor, McDuffie and the Chiefs are not expected to agree to a multiyear contract extension before Kansas City's season starts.
- "During the past six weeks, the Chiefs have had several conversations in an attempt to negotiate an extension with McDuffie, a two-time All-Pro who will begin his fourth NFL season on Friday in Sao Paulo, where the Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers. McDuffie, 24, is the Chiefs' second-best defender behind pass rusher Chris Jones," Taylor wrote.
Just because an extension isn't expected to be agreed to before the season doesn't mean that the extension communications will completely fizzle out. The Chiefs exercised a fifth-year player option on McDuffie earlier this season, ensuring he has at least one more year following the 2025 campaign in Kansas City.
If McDuffie doesn't reach a contract extension, the expectations for him to build on his 2024 campaign increase significantly. Through 16 games last year, McDuffie set new career highs in passes defended with 13 and stuffs with six.
Should McDuffie grow from his success last season, he may force the Chiefs' front office's hand in ending the cycle of the organization not extending a homegrown cornerback under Brett Veach's tenure
- "I'm not too worried about the contract. That can just happen in the [next] offseason. Let's just go out there and have a great year," McDuffie said.
