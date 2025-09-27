Fine Day: NFL Thins Wallet of Chiefs Veteran
It was a critical touchdown, all but ensuring the Chiefs would get their first win. But the throat-slash celebration is something the NFL cares strongly about removing from the game.
That’s why the league on Friday fined Kareem Hunt $8,172 for flashing that gesture after his 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter last week. That was the game’s only fine among those issued for Week 3 games, announced by the league on Saturday afternoon.
Costly for more than financial reasons
The gesture wasn’t just costly for Hunt. As Sunday Night Football play-by-play man Mike Tirico said on the broadcast, it also cost the Chiefs a point. Rather than attempting the standard 33-yard point after touchdown, Hunt’s unsportsmanlike-conduct flag moved Harrison Butker back 15 yards. His 48-yard PAT sailed wide left.
In the end, the penalty didn’t factor in the outcome. The Chiefs won, 22-9. The larger takeaway from the flag was that it was completely unnecessary, something Kansas City’s offense has struggled to shake this season. That was one of the chief concerns from Sunday’s win.
Kansas City on Sunday also saw Jawaan Taylor flagged for costly illegal-formation penalty – lining up too far off the line of scrimmage, which wiped out Patrick Mahomes’ first-down run on third-and-12.
Full list of NFL fines:
Here’s the full list of NFL fines listed alphabetically by team; includes player, quarter and time of play, fine category and fine amount.
- ARZ, Trey McBride, 2, 13:33, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
- BLT, TJ Tampa, 2, 1:05, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $6,303
- CLV, Donovan McMillon, 3, 1:19, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $4,685
- DET, Brian Branch, 4, 13:26, Unnecessary Roughness, Low block, $11,598
- KC, Kareem Hunt, 4, 6:07, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $8,172
- LA, Kamren Kinchens, 3, 7:23, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on the defenseless player, $23,186
- LAC, Alohi Gilman, 4, 14:21, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593
- LV, Devin White, 4, 11:31, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip drop tackle, $6,500
- LV, Isaiah Pola-Mao, 1, 5:01, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $17,278
- MIA, Aaron Brewer, 1, 11:55, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside block, $17,389
- MIA, Ollie Gordon, 1, 10:41, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $5,045
- NE, Marcus Jones, 1, 3:22, Unnecessary Roughness, Low block, $9,151
- NO, Bryan Bresee, 1, 9:57, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $18,581
- NYJ, Quinnen Williams, 3, 7:19, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip drop tackle, $17,389
- NYJ, Quinnen Williams, 1, 8:27, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593
- PHI, Jalen Carter, 4, 8:46, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
- SEA, Leonard Williams, 2, 1:05, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $23,186
- SF, Fred Warner, 1, 13:01, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $23,186
- TB, Antoine Winfield, 1, 11:42, A hit on a Quarterback, Blow to the head/neck, $17,389
- TB, Deion Jones, 2, 5:50, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $6,972
