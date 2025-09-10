Improvements Are Imminent for Chiefs' Rookie Moving Forward
This offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs faced a significant concern regarding their offensive line. The trade of veteran Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears early in the offseason created some flexibility in how the offensive line will be structured for the 2025 season. Following the trade, a key addition to the offensive line was made during the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs selected offensive lineman Josh Simmons out of Ohio State with the final pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The addition of Simmons wasn't surprising for Kansas City to do, but there were some concerns surrounding his health, resulting in his plummet in the drafting process.
Simmons got sidelined due to a left knee injury suffered early on in Ohio State's season last year, one that could have greatly impacted his success and future in the National Football League. Since donning a Chiefs uniform, Simmons has been impressive and has proven that there is a lot of potential in the future.
However, his first game against an NFL franchise in Week 1 wasn't the best. It wasn't horrible, but there is definite room for improvement. This is to be expected for a rookie coming into the NFL, and is expected as a player worrisome with further injury.
How He Was Graded
According to Pro Football Focus' article titled "Grading all 32 first-round rookies after Week 1," Simmons was graded below average compared to the rest of the offensive linemen in Week 1. That does allow Simmons a floor to continue to improve on.
- Overall Rookie Grade: 51.0 (Rank: 5/6)
- Principal Opponent: Khalil Mack
- Week 1 Snaps: 61
- Week 1 Grade: 51.0
- Simmons struggled in his first game as Kansas City’s starting left tackle. He allowed four hurries on the night, three coming on outside moves as he struggled with hand placement. Simmons recorded a net neutral performance in the run game, with no positive or negative grades, though that’s in large part because the Chiefs called only 12 designed run plays," PFF wrote.
So long as Simmons continues to progress, his rise for the Chiefs will come sooner rather than later. His biggest test of his young career comes in Week 2, as the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX, a game that exposed the Chiefs' offensive line, which called for improvement.
