Eagles-Chiefs Game Puts Prediction on Line for Prolific Pundit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Like a heartbreaker who just got engaged, Peter Schrager before the NFL season kicked off Thursday left the Chiefs just like he left NFL Network over the summer.
“I have never not picked the Chiefs or the Patriots in my predictions over the past 10 years,” the new ESPN analyst said before making arguably the most-anticipated Super Bowl prediction every year. “I am taking the Buffalo Bills out of the AFC.”
Why Schrager's picks are significant
Schrager’s picks are highly anticpated because he’s highly correct. Before the Eagles crushed Kansas City in Super Bowl 59, the pundit had nailed the league champ in five straight seasons (2019-23), including Kansas City in 2019, 2022 and 2023.
He liked the Chiefs again a year ago, but after Kansas City ended his streak in the loss to the Eagles, he went with Buffalo this season to beat the Eagles in Super Bowl 60.
Josh Allen and the Bills made that pick look pretty good with the early game of the year on Sunday Night Football. The Bills erased a 40-25 deficit in the last 11 minutes of the fourth quarter to stun the Ravens, 41-40.
“It is time,” Schrager said Thursday. “It is time Josh Allen finally breaks through and seizes that crown from the Chiefs.
“In the NFC, it’s the Eagles. And my Super Bowl champion for Super Bowl 60, for the first time in this franchise’s history, the Buffalo Bills are winning Super Bowl 60 out in Santa Clara. The Bills will beat the Eagles. The Bills and Josh Allen.”
The revenge factor
Kansas City can throw a wrench into that prediction by avenging its Super Bowl loss to the Eagles on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX, WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan). The Chiefs are a rare home underdog after dropping their opener Friday night, a 27-21 loss to the Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil.
The Eagles, meanwhile, narrowly beat the Cowboys, 24-20, in the traditional Thursday night opener reserved for the world champion. One factor that could weigh heavily in Sunday’s outcome is whether Jalen Carter will be available.
