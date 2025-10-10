Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Get Pre-Game Advantage Over Lions on Final Injury Report

What Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after Friday’s practice.

Zak Gilbert

Lions linebacker James Houston tackles Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half of the Lions' 21-20 win on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Lions linebacker James Houston tackles Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half of the Lions' 21-20 win on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Winning the injury report is a lot like winning the offseason. It ultimately means nothing after the referee tosses the coin.

But if it did, the Chiefs would get an easy victory. Barring any unforeseen additions, Kansas City (2-3) will host Detroit (4-1) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan) without a single injury designation.

To view Andy Reid’s Friday comments, watch below.

All 53 active-roster players are expected to be available for the interconference showdown, including Xavier Worthy. The catalyst wide receiver, who initially popped up as questionable late last week with an ankle injury, rested the injury on Thursday. But after not practicing Thursday, he was full-go on Friday.

So were all other Chiefs players, including Patrick Mahomes (groin) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle), who could return to action for the first time since Week 2.

xavier worth
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Detroit, meanwhile, is decimated in the defensive secondary. Already down Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed, the Lions on Friday listed as questionable both starting safeties – Brian Branch (ankle) and Kerby Joseph (knee) – as well as nickelback Avonte Maddox (hamstring).

Branch was limited both Wednesday and Thursday, then did not participate on Friday. Joseph didn’t practice all week, while Maddox was a surprise addition Thursday (limited) and also did not practice on Friday.

ja'marr chase, brian branc
Oct 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is tackled by Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

That’s not all. At left tackle, starter Taylor Decker (shoulder) didn’t practice all week and his replacement in the lineup last week, Giovanni Manu (knee), appeared on the injury report Thursday as limited, then did not practice on Friday. Both are officially questionable.

Starting defensive tackle Alim McNeil (knee) also was ruled out for Sunday. Wide receiver and Pro Bowl punt returner Kalif Raymond (neck) is questionable.

kalif raymon
Sep 7, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) runs with the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6)during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Andy Reid’s opening statement Friday:

“All right, don't have any injuries for you. Everybody practiced today. (Xavier) Worthy was back, moved around good. Look forward to the challenge of playing the Lions. Good football team, and Dan's (Dan Campbell) done a nice job with that crew, as his coordinators have. Good players and so on. So, it should be a heck of a game.”

On whether he anticipates Xavier Worthy being available on Sunday night:

“Yes.”

On whether Worthy would have any limitations or restrictions in movement:

“No, I’ll see how he did after this. I didn't talk to him, but he did everything today, so we’ll see where he's at.”

kristian fulto
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton (8) leaves the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On whether Kristian Fulton will be available Sunday:

“We’ll see. He moved around pretty good. See where we end up with all that.”

