Chiefs Get Pre-Game Advantage Over Lions on Final Injury Report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Winning the injury report is a lot like winning the offseason. It ultimately means nothing after the referee tosses the coin.
But if it did, the Chiefs would get an easy victory. Barring any unforeseen additions, Kansas City (2-3) will host Detroit (4-1) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan) without a single injury designation.
To view Andy Reid’s Friday comments, watch below.
All 53 active-roster players are expected to be available for the interconference showdown, including Xavier Worthy. The catalyst wide receiver, who initially popped up as questionable late last week with an ankle injury, rested the injury on Thursday. But after not practicing Thursday, he was full-go on Friday.
So were all other Chiefs players, including Patrick Mahomes (groin) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle), who could return to action for the first time since Week 2.
Detroit, meanwhile, is decimated in the defensive secondary. Already down Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed, the Lions on Friday listed as questionable both starting safeties – Brian Branch (ankle) and Kerby Joseph (knee) – as well as nickelback Avonte Maddox (hamstring).
Branch was limited both Wednesday and Thursday, then did not participate on Friday. Joseph didn’t practice all week, while Maddox was a surprise addition Thursday (limited) and also did not practice on Friday.
That’s not all. At left tackle, starter Taylor Decker (shoulder) didn’t practice all week and his replacement in the lineup last week, Giovanni Manu (knee), appeared on the injury report Thursday as limited, then did not practice on Friday. Both are officially questionable.
Starting defensive tackle Alim McNeil (knee) also was ruled out for Sunday. Wide receiver and Pro Bowl punt returner Kalif Raymond (neck) is questionable.
Andy Reid’s opening statement Friday:
“All right, don't have any injuries for you. Everybody practiced today. (Xavier) Worthy was back, moved around good. Look forward to the challenge of playing the Lions. Good football team, and Dan's (Dan Campbell) done a nice job with that crew, as his coordinators have. Good players and so on. So, it should be a heck of a game.”
On whether he anticipates Xavier Worthy being available on Sunday night:
“Yes.”
On whether Worthy would have any limitations or restrictions in movement:
“No, I’ll see how he did after this. I didn't talk to him, but he did everything today, so we’ll see where he's at.”
On whether Kristian Fulton will be available Sunday:
“We’ll see. He moved around pretty good. See where we end up with all that.”
