Outsiders Bullish on AFC, but Sees Dark Clouds for Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Justin Herbert is 0-2 as a starter in career postseason games. Patrick Mahomes is 17-4. But is the Chargers’ 1-0 record this year against Mahomes an indicator that Herbert’s time has come?
Rex Ryan believes so – Herbert’s first playoff win and even more.
“Absolutely,” the former head coach said Sunday morning on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown. “It might be his first division title, too. I'm calling it right here. Everybody's talking about Denver, Kansas City. Watch out for this great quarterback, great coach, and Jesse Minter is doing a great job with that defense. Watch out for those Chargers.”
According to Associated Press writer Josh Dubow, Herbert in Friday’s 27-21 win over the Chiefs authored only the third Week 1 game since 2021 with 350 combined passing and rushing yards, three touchdowns and zero turnovers. The other two were Mahomes (2022 against the Cardinals and 2021 against the Browns).
Herbert finished 25 of 34 for 318 yards with three touchdown passes and no interceptions, snapping the Chargers’ seven-game losing streak against the Chiefs.
AFC West string in jeopardy
Friday’s game wasn’t just an indicator the Chiefs are about to surrender their nine-year string of division titles, either. Per Ryan’s co-host Tedy Bruschi, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, the Chiefs will miss the Super Bowl for the first time since that 2021 campaign. And, Kansas City will fall in line with Sean McDermott’s prediction.
Bruschi said the Chiefs likely are done with Super Bowl appearances.
“I don't think they do,” the former linebacker said, responding to whether the Chiefs can match the Bills’ NFL-record four straight Super Bowl berths (1990-93). “I agree with Rex. He likes the Chargers, but I also like the Denver Broncos.
“It's going to be difficult for these guys to get that title, and they're going to have to work for it to win to the AFC West. But I think it's just about that time for these quarterbacks that are coming up that finally want to break through: The Burrows, the Jacksons, the Allens.”
This is the year other AFC quarterbacks grab spotlight
Whether Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen can overtake the Chiefs in the playoffs is something that looks even more likely after Friday’s loss, Hall of Famer Randy Moss added.
“I have to go with Lamar Jackson,” Moss said Sunday. “Man, he has a lot on his plate, but some hidden incentives … One thing about it is, I'm looking for better accuracy coming out on Lamar Jackson, definitely late in the playoffs.
“But have you looked what type of money they've been giving out on the back end? Their secondary just gave Kyle Hamilton some money. Then, you go draft Malaki Starks, and then you bring in Jaire Alexander from the Green Bay Packers. So, you talk about a team poised to go forward.”
